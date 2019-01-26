Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings?

The latest earnings release Brickworks Limited’s (ASX:BKW) announced in July 2018 indicated that the business endured a minor headwind with earnings declining from AU$186m to AU$175m, a change of -5.8%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts predict Brickworks’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ expectations for the coming year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a robust 23%. However, the following year seems to show a contrast, with earnings declining by -6.4%. This volatility continues into the final year of forecast, with earnings generating AU$180m.

Even though it is helpful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable determining the rate at which the company is growing every year, on average. The pro of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Brickworks’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, fluctuate up and down. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is -1.0%. This means that, we can expect Brickworks will chip away at a rate of -1.0% every year for the next few years.

For Brickworks, I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should look at:

