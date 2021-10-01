Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) may have lost AU$205m in value but insiders who invested last year have seen gains of around AU$105k to date

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 5.3% decline in the stock price. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the AU$655k worth of stock they bought is now worth AU$760k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Brickworks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by MD & Executive Director Lindsay Partridge was not the only time they traded Brickworks shares this year. Earlier in the year, they spent AU$513k to buy shares at AU$20.53 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$24.40), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 31.14k shares for AU$655k. On the other hand they divested 15.99k shares, for AU$411k. Overall, Brickworks insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Brickworks Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Brickworks recently. We note MD & Executive Director Lindsay Partridge cashed in AU$411k worth of shares. On the other hand we note Independent Non-Executive Director Malcolm Bundey bought AU$77k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Brickworks

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Brickworks insiders own 5.8% of the company, currently worth about AU$214m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brickworks Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Brickworks stock, than buying, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Brickworks you should be aware of, and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

