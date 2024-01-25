Bride-to-be bursts into tears when SC lottery ticket she gave to groom is ‘big winner’

A bride-to-be gave her groom a lottery ticket — then couldn’t contain her emotions when she realized how much her gift was worth.

“She cried when I showed her the ticket,” the woman’s fiance told the South Carolina Education Lottery after his $300,000 win.

The bride burst into tears after stopping at her regular grocery store near the popular travel destination of Charleston. While at the Publix supermarket in the Johns Island area, she spent $10 on a scratch-off ticket for the Southern Spectacular game.

The woman gave the lucky ticket to her groom, who discovered it was a “big winner.” It turns out, the couple beat 1-in-840,000 odds to score the scratch-off game’s top prize, lottery officials wrote in a Jan. 25 news release.

Now, the engaged couple plans to put some of the prize money toward their wedding. The two split the winnings, which totaled $208,500 after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

The bride and groom — who weren’t identified in the news release — weren’t the first lottery winners with a wedding on the horizon. In North Carolina, a couple engaged four long years could finally get married after the fiance hit the jackpot, McClatchy News reported in 2019.

