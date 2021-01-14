A bride found a wedding dress that looked just like the dream gown she sketched before shopping

Samantha Grindell
madison lede
Madison Taylor sketched her dream wedding dress before finding a look-alike gown. J. Brynnae Photography

  • As part of Insider's wedding series, "The One," we asked Madison Taylor to walk us through her journey of finding her dream wedding dress.

  • Madison sketched her dream wedding dress before she started shopping.

  • After months of searching, Madison found a flower-covered Pnina Tornai dress that looked just like the gown she sketched.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Madison and Justin Taylor met through mutual friends in 2017.

madison and jason candid
They met in 2017. Madison Taylor

Madison's best friend moved in with her boyfriend in 2017, and Justin happened to be their third roommate. The Pennsylvania-based couple met when Madison would visit her friend.

"He decided he was going to convince me to date him," Madison, 25, said of Justin, 26. It worked, and the couple have been together ever since.

They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, and they began planning a 2020 wedding.

Madison was focused on her wedding dress as they planned, as she's worked in bridal couture.

madison engaged
They got engaged in 2019. Madison Taylor

Madison works in fashion, loves wedding dresses, and has even sold wedding gowns during her career.

"I am always crazy about wedding dresses, and I also sell vintage clothes," she told Insider. "So I've seen a lot of dresses."

"I used to work at David's Bridal, too," she added. "So I know what I'm looking for."

As she started to shop for a wedding dress of her own, Madison knew she wanted to wear a ball gown, and she was drawn to floral designs.

As she shopped, Madison ended up sketching her dream dress.

madison sketch
She sketched her dream dress. Madison Taylor

Madison wanted her wedding to have a whimsical feel, and her dress needed to match that vibe. Her ideal wedding dress was a ball gown covered in applique flowers.

She also envisioned the gown to be off-the-shoulder and sparkly, and she wanted a stark-white dress rather than ivory or off-white. She hoped to pair the dress with a matching veil.

Madison also wanted to spend around $4,500 on her wedding dress.

With her budget and dream dress in mind, Madison was ready to start looking for the perfect wedding gown.

Madison first went shopping locally in Pennsylvania, heading to David's Bridal to slip into this A-line gown.

davids bridal, flattering
The dress was too simple. Madison Taylor

Madison, her bridesmaids, and her family members all liked this simple, white gown.

"I think everybody that I know voted pretty much that it was the most flattering for me," Madison said of the dress. "But they knew I wanted something more dramatic."

"I was going for a woodland fairy vibe," she added of her wedding, and the dress just wasn't right for that.

This dress didn't thrill Madison.

one of first dresses
It wasn't special. Madison Taylor

The gown had a pretty top, but the simple skirt was a bit lackluster.

"I did like that dress, but it was never a contender," she said.

Madison decided to take multiple trips to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City as she searched for the perfect dress.

fam liked
It didn't fit right. Madison Taylor

Madison loves Kleinfeld not only for their selection of dresses, but because of the customer service she received there as well.

"I think every bride should go to Kleinfeld if they have the opportunity," she told Insider.

During one visit, she tried on a sparkly ball gown with long sleeves and a dropped waist for her family and friends.

"That was a fan favorite," Madison told Insider, as her entourage were big fans of the gown. But she wasn't sold on it.

"I loved the top and the crystals, but I didn't like the shape," she said.

Madison was drawn to the bodice of this ball gown.

transparent bodice
The skirt wasn't great. Madison Taylor

Madison liked the beading on the bodice of this dress, but the skirt didn't wow her.

"I was so sure I was going to love that one when I picked it up, but it was pretty simple once I had it on," Madison said of the gown.

'"It was like a classic princess dress, but once I had it on, it didn't have enough going on for me," she added.

This Pnina Tornai dress was really fun, but it wasn't right for Madison.

madison pnina dress
It was wrong for the venue. Madison Taylor

The bodice was full of beading, and the skirt made a statement.

"I really loved that dress," she said. But her friends who went shopping with her didn't think it was right for her.

"They were like, 'This is a beautiful dress, but for the type of venue you have, it doesn't really match the energy,'" she told Insider.

Madison agreed, and she decided to keep trying on gowns.

Madison thought this Randy Fenoli dress was the one, but she ended up having second thoughts.

randy fenoli dress 2
She bought and returned the dress. Madison Taylor

The dress was almost right, as it had the flowers and ball-gown shape Madison had been looking for. But it was ivory instead of white, and she didn't imagine herself wearing an ivory gown.

However, it seemed like Kleinfeld didn't have anything closer to her vision, so she bought the dress — and regretted it.

"I went home, and I cried my eyes out," Madison told Insider. "I didn't really want that dress, but I made everybody drive to New York with me and it was a huge thing."

"I just felt like I had to like pick something," she added.

Madison ended up calling Kleinfeld the following day to cancel her order. She expressed her love for Fenoli's designs but explained that she just didn't feel like it was her dress.

"I can't even express how amazingly nice everybody there was," she said of how the store responded to her change of heart. "They did keep a small percentage of the cost, but it was worth it because I knew I would've been upset."

Madison and Justin decided to go to the Kleinfeld sample sale, hoping they would have more luck.

madison dress, sample sale, pnina
The lace wasn't what Madison wanted. Madison Taylor

At a sample sale, dresses brides try on in-store are available for purchase, and they're much more affordable than a wedding dress you have to order.

The Kleinfeld sample sale is a huge event, with brides traveling from all over to attend with the hope of finding their ideal wedding dress at a fraction of the cost.

Justin and Madison traveled to New York together to try to find her dress, and Justin volunteered to line up outside of Kleinfeld in the middle of the night to ensure Madison got to participate in the sale.

Justin started camping out at Kleinfeld around 2 a.m. in the middle of winter, letting Madison sleep. She joined him around 6 a.m., and they were finally able to go inside the store around 10 a.m.

She tried on a few dresses during the sample sale, including this strapless Pnina Tornai gown.

Madison said she almost bought the dress, in large part because it fit her so well. Madison is petite and the dress was a runway size, so it was exciting to try on a dress that fit as it should.

"I rarely get to try on anything that's my size," she said. "I really loved the shape of it, but I wasn't looking for lace."

Madison finally found the dress of her dreams at the sample sale.

madison the dress
It was perfect. Madison Taylor

The gown was a Kleinfeld-exclusive Pnina Tornai gown that Madison had never seen before.

She and a consultant stumbled on the dress, which looked startlingly like the sketch she had drawn months before. It had everything Madison was looking for: the color, the shape, the flowers, the crystals, and the off-the-shoulder style.

She knew the dress was the one.

The dress normally costs $17,000, but Madison was able to buy it for less than $4,000 because of the sale.

"I was elated," Madison said of how she felt when she finally found the dress. "I'm so glad I waited."

The dress was a size 10, so Madison had to get it heavily altered.

madison fitting
The dress was heavily altered. Madison Taylor

Instead of working with Kleinfeld on her alterations, Madison worked with a local seamstress who had altered her cousin's dress.

She was able to make the dress smaller, shorten the train, and even create a custom veil to match the look.

"It turned out beautifully," Madison said of the alterations. "I didn't even know you could make a dress that much smaller."

The alterations cost around $825, and the veil was $200.

After the alterations, the dress fit Madison like a glove.

madison dress details
The skirt was large. J. Brynnae Photography

The bodice was tight, while the ball-gown skirt flowed out.

Madison's seamstress added many layers of tulle to the skirt to make it fuller, as it originally looked more like an A-line dress.

She also added a bustle to the skirt so Madison could make the train shorter when she was dancing.

Madison's custom-made, floor-length veil added drama to the look.

madison and jason front back
The veil was custom-made. J. Brynnae Photography

Hair by Sara Chaali styled her hair, and Madison did her own makeup.

J. Brynnae Photography photographed the event, and Jake Loburak was the videographer.

"It was perfect," Madison said of her wedding dress.

madison dress
She loved the look. J. Brynnae Photography

It was exactly what she had envisioned.

"I was so happy," Madison said of how she felt in the dress on her wedding day.

The Taylors' wedding had an ethereal vibe.

ceremony 3
They got married in October 2020. J. Brynnae Photography

The couple got married at Historic Shady Lane. Their ceremony and cocktail hour took place outside, while the reception was in a tent.

Ally Whiteside coordinated the event, while Justin's uncle, Thomas Prader, officiated the event. Petals with Style provided the flowers.

Madison and Justin made sure their wedding was family-focused and intimate.

cutting cake
The wedding was intimate. J. Brynnae Photography

In fact, Madison said one of the highlights from the day was her father's toast.

"I started crying, and my husband started crying," Madison said. "Then, he came over and gave us a hug. That was just one of my favorite memories."

Jordan Pfautz catered the event, Just Bartending provided bar services, and The Baker's Table made the cake. The Pros was the DJ.

Madison said one of her favorite parts of her wedding day was just talking with Justin during the reception.

reception candid
They wanted to spend time together. J. Brynnae Photography

She told Insider she intentionally scheduled the wedding events to give her ample time alone with him throughout the day.

They bucked tradition, seeing each other in the morning on the wedding day and taking photos before the ceremony.

"We wanted it to have a lot of private moments, and we got to have that," she said. "It was really lucky."

Madison wishes she had only shopped at Kleinfeld's sample sale.

madison and husband looking at each other
Madison recommends sample sales. J. Brynnae Photography

"I was so panicked trying to find something, and I didn't even consider that I should just be waiting for the sample sale," she said.

"Everybody around me was so panicked that I hadn't decided, so I was panicked," she told Insider. "I should've just trusted that I would find something at the sale."

"It's just the best opportunity for brides who have got big dreams to get what they really want, and it's really fun," she added.

Madison recommends brides buy sample dresses and have them altered rather than spending all their money on a custom dress.

madison walking in dress
Seamstresses can work wonders. J. Brynnae Photography

"If you have a good seamstress, there's no reason to get a dress custom-made for you because a good seamstress is essentially doing that already," she said.

"You might as well just buy a sample dress really cheap and have somebody spend a lot of time making it to your specifications," she told Insider. "You'll save money and get the same effect."

Madison told Insider that Justin understands her in a way no one else can.

madison and husband hug
They're very close. J. Brynnae Photography

"It's like we have our own language because we're constantly joking, and it makes no sense to other people," she said of her husband.

Justin is also a big help in making Madison's clothing business run smoothly.

madison and husband kiss
He supports her business. J. Brynnae Photography

"He really understands how I work, which I think can not be said of most people," she said.

"He is the only reason that I would say my business is successful," she said. "I probably wouldn't even be doing the job that I'm doing that I love so much if I never met him."

"He's really great," Madison said of her husband.

madison and hubs kiss 2
They love each other. J. Brynnae Photography

"He's very driven and intelligent," she said. "He knows exactly what to do and how to do it in almost any situation."

You can follow Madison on Instagram, and you can see more of J. Brynnae's work here.

If you are in the process of shopping for your wedding dress or have photos from when you shopped and want to talk to Insider for a story, get in touch at sgrindell@insider.com.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Democrats in Georgia ‘outworked, out-strategized and obviously outperformed’ GOP in Senate runoffs, Kemp’s deputy admits

    On the same day that rioters supporting President Trump stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, history was also made in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats on the Georgia Senate runoff ballot, defeated the Republican incumbents. One week after Democrats pulled off their improbable feat, Georgians reflected on the impact of the historic win.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Prosecutor: Capitol rioter aimed 'to take hostages'

    A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended “to take hostages,” a prosecutor said in a Texas court on Thursday. The prosecutor had argued that Brock should be detained, but Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton said he would release Brock to home confinement. Cureton ordered Brock to surrender any firearms and said he could have only limited internet access as conditions of that release.

  • Australia to kill pigeon that made extraordinary journey from Oregon

    A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.

  • Taliban chief tells officials to take only one wife because big weddings and dowries are depleting funds

    The head of the Afghan Taliban has ordered officials in the movement to take only one wife because extravagant weddings and bridal payments are depleting funds and leading to accusations of embezzlement. The edict from Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada was also an attempt to quash bad publicity that Taliban leaders were having profligate weddings. “We instruct officials of the Islamic Emirate, in accordance with Islamic Sharia [Islamic jurisprudence], to avoid second, third, and fourth marriage if there is no need,” he said in a written message earlier this month, Voice of America reported. Taliban officials have been instructed to share the order with their subordinates after complaints about the scale of spending on weddings. Afghans face huge social pressure to spend lavishly on their nuptials, while the groom must also often pay a hefty sum to the bride's family. Wives are sometimes kept in separate houses, meaning a groom must fund several households. “Up-to two million Afghanis (nearly £19,000) are paid for dowry in some parts of Afghanistan and the Taliban officials would seek this money for their second marriage,” one source told the broadcaster. The movement has also sometimes faced internal tensions as frontline fighters resent the movement's leadership appearing to lead the high life in Pakistan or Doha. “Families of several officials of the Islamic Emirate do not have a lot of money. Therefore, more marriages could affect their prestige, trustworthiness, and personality,” the message said. The message urged the movement to “protect yourself against accusation and disgrace,” adding that “transparency” and “gaining trust” were essential for their struggle. Abstaining from multiple marriages would protect the Taliban from “accusations of bribery, misappropriation, or embezzlement” and save them from seeking illicit sources of wealth. Akhundzada told followers that the orders were based on Islamic injunctions and have the support of religious scholars. Islam allows men to have up to four wives as long as they are treated equally, though the practice is frowned upon and uncommon in many Muslim societies. The message said there were exemptions to the new rule for officials who had a “legitimate need” or who used their own funds for weddings.

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump term

    The United States on Wednesday blacklisted two Iranian foundations controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and their subsidies, saying the institutions enabled Iran's elite to sustain a "corrupt" system of ownership over large parts of the economy. "These institutions enable Iran’s corrupt leaders to exploit a system of ownership over a wide range of sectors of Iran’s economy," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Asian American Police Officer From Texas Will Likely Face Charges for Rioting in the Capitol

    What happened: The officer attended the riots in Washington D.C. and is accused of "penetrating" the Capitol, Click2Houston reports. During a press conference on Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discussed the officer in question. According to the New York Post, the officer — who was not named publicly by Acevedo — was placed on administrative leave.

  • Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

    Hong Kong police on Thursday said they arrested 11 people on suspicion of assisting offenders who are believed to be the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to flee the city last year. District councilor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung posted on his Facebook page early Thursday that national security officers had arrived at his home. Wong, a member of the Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of activists arrested during antigovernment protests in 2019.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • Palestinians to wait until March for Covid jab as hundreds of thousands of Israelis vaccinated

    Palestinian leaders have announced that they expect their first batch of coronavirus vaccines to arrive by March, as the West Bank and Gaza face an anxious wait to receive jabs while Israel presses ahead with its record-setting vaccination drive. This week the Palestinian Authority said it had secured a provisional agreement with AstraZeneca and was seeking doses from Moderna, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. The Palestinians are also working with the World Health Organisation to receive free vaccines under the Covax scheme. It came as Palestinian officials accused Israel of “ignoring” its duties as an occupying power to assist them in protecting their people from the disease. “The search by the Palestinian leadership to secure the vaccines from various sources doesn’t exempt Israel from its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people in providing the vaccines,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement. Israel refutes this and says it has no legal obligation to provide vaccines for the West Bank and Gaza, as the Oslo peace accords state that this is the duty of Palestinian leaders. However, according to Israeli media reports, the Israeli government provided the Palestinian authorities with around 100 vaccine doses earlier this month as a “humanitarian gesture.” Israel has already given the first coronavirus jab to more than two million people - around 20 per cent of the population - as part of the world’s fastest vaccinations programme. The 1990s-era Oslo accords grant the Palestinian Authority limited self-rule in the West Bank while the Gaza strip is controlled by Islamist group Hamas. While the accords say Palestinian authorities should vaccine their own citizens, they also says both sides are required to “cooperate in combating” epidemics and contagious diseases. Arab-Israeli citizens, and Palestinians who live in East Jerusalem, are already able to receive vaccines from the Israeli programme. But human rights groups, such as Amnesty International, are putting pressure on the Israeli government to provide further assistance. In a recent statement, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East, Saleh Higazi, accused Israel of “instutionalised discrimination.” “While Israel celebrates a record-setting vaccination drive, millions of Palestinians living under Israeli control in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will receive no vaccine or have to wait much longer,” he said. Husam Zomlot, a senior Palestinian diplomat in London, described the situation as “vaccine apartheid” in a post on Twitter, a charge that Israel denies. Palestinian officials said on Wednesday that they had recorded 30 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while more than 90 people are in intensive care units. To date, coronavirus has caused around 1,800 deaths in the Palestinian territories.

  • Mexico softens rules for controversial new foreign agents law

    Mexico on Thursday published rules implementing a new law on foreign agents, such as U.S. drug-enforcement officials, watering down legislation that caused major friction with the United States and raised fears it could block counter-narcotics cooperation. Lawmakers last month amended Mexico's security law to restrict the work of foreign security officials on Mexican soil despite fierce opposition from Washington, straining ties and calling into question extensive cooperation with the United States. The change in law, requested by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, was widely seen as retaliation against the United States following the arrest on drug charges of former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles in October.

  • Jacob Blake Himself Blows Up ‘Unarmed’ Media Narrative

    In his first television interview since being shot in the back by police, Jacob Blake admitted that he not only had a knife in his possession at the time of the shooting, but also “dropped” it before picking it up again. “I realized I had dropped my knife, had a little pocket knife. So I picked it up after I got off of him because they tased me and I fell on top of him,” Blake told Michael Strahan in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA). “I shouldn’t have picked it up, only considering what was going on,” he continued. “At that time, I wasn’t thinking clearly.” Earlier this month, Kenosha County district attorney Michael Graveley said that he would not file charges against Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times, given that the officer was acting in self-defense against an armed assailant. Blake also had a past arrest for resisting police with a knife. Blake’s admission contradicts past statements from his family and attorneys, who denied that he had a knife in his possession when police shot him on August 23, in an incident that stemmed from a 911 call made by the mother of Blake’s children, who told police that Blake was trying to drive away in her rental car with two of his sons. “My son didn’t have a weapon,” Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times for an August 25 story. Patrick Salvi Jr., an attorney for the Blake family, told CNN on August 26 that Blake did not have a knife in the car. “Witnesses confirm that he was not in possession of a knife and didn’t threaten officers in any way,” Blake’s attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement released on August 27. At the time, Blake had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and third-degree sexual assault, which the operator relayed to the responding officers. With the outstanding felony charges, police were required by law to take Blake into custody. In the interview with GMA, Blake also claimed that “I hadn’t done anything so I didn’t feel like they were there for me,” though investigators later found that, prior to the arrest, Blake had looked up his own warrant on a police website and had sent a text mentioning the warrant. ABC made no mention of either fact in the interview. The shooting went viral on social media after being recorded on video, showing officers screaming at Blake to “drop the knife.” In the subsequent days — which included deadly violence, rioting, and looting — the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation revealed that Blake admitted to having “a knife in his possession.” But much of the mainstream press ran with the initial claim that he was “unarmed.” “Wisconsin’s governor on Monday called in the National Guard to help quell unrest after police shot an unarmed Black man in the latest incident this summer to stir cries of injustice and divide a nation over the urgency of bringing fundamental change to law enforcement,” read the lede of five-person Washington Post byline on August 24. Earlier this month, the Post drew pushback after it maintained the “unarmed” description of Blake in reporting the decision by authorities to not pursue police charges. Though the paper did correct the narrative, one story published January 5 still refers to Blake as “unarmed.” The Post did not return a request for comment on the discrepancy. In the days after the shooting, CNN ran multiple articles describing Blake as “unarmed” which have yet to be corrected. “Video shows police shoot unarmed Black man” is a current link to an August 24 segment hosted by CNN anchor Jake Tapper. An August 28 USA Today “fact check” titled “Jacob Blake did not ‘brandish’ knife, get gun before Kenosha police shooting” argued that “Blake was not ‘brandishing’ anything in the video taken by bystanders,” even as it noted that the clip “shows something in Blake’s hand, but the resolution is low, so it could be a knife.” But rather than issue a correction or a retraction on January 5, PolitiFact merely updated the post with an editor’s note stating that prosecutors had revealed “Blake was armed with a ‘razor blade-type knife’ when he was shot by police.” The explanation? “That does not affect the rating for this item because ratings are based on what is known at the time.” In other words, it used to be true.

  • Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme

    Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, 67, was sentenced Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he and his co-defendant, Gregory A. Smith, were indicted in 2018. Caldwell, who in March pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the senior pastor of Houston's Windsor Village United Methodist Church, which has about 14,000 members. According to federal prosecutors, Caldwell and Smith, a Shreveport-based investment adviser, used their clout and influence to persuade people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds.

  • Trump reportedly mired in ‘self-pity’ as rift with allies deepens amid impeachment

    ‘He’s not going to find a lot of sympathetic Republicans,’ White House source tells CNN

  • Netflix Crime Series to Explore the Mysterious Death of Elisa Lam at 'Serial Killer' Hotel

    An upcoming Netflix docuseries will look at the disappearance and death of Canadian tourist Elisa Lam, who stayed at the infamous Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles in 2013. The details: The docuseries, titled “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,” was revealed this week by executive producer and director Joe Berlinger, according to Variety. The series attempts to deconstruct what happened to the 21-year-old Canadian student during her stay at the Cecil Hotel.

  • U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

    The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who told her the island would continue to seek access to U.N. meetings. Craft had planned to visit Taipei this week, in the teeth of strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory.

  • Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises

    A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said. Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking. Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms.

  • Lawmakers who reportedly criticised Capitol metal detectors voted for them to stop school gun violence

    Several Republicans seen not complying with the new safety check, reports said

  • Transatlantic alliance due for a reset. But what about China?

    Europe’s bid for “strategic autonomy” and wariness of Washington are complicating President-elect Biden’s plan for a transatlantic China policy.