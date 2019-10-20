Bride who loves chicken nuggets surprised with nugget bouquet at her wedding originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

This newly married couple celebrated their wedding day like any other couple. They said their vows, danced all night and even shared some cake.

But in the end, it was the flower arrangements that left behind the biggest impression. Yes, this bride’s chicken nugget bouquet is everything you’ve ever wanted in wedding decor. And it all started with a simple email to Tyson brand.

Tyson sent the bride's maid of honor the chicken nugget bouquet after she wrote an email to them. (Tyson) More

"It was like two days before the wedding and I was preparing for my speech, and as I was writing it I knew I wanted to go out with a bang," Jenna Spetz, maid of honor and cousin of the bride, told "Good Morning America." "I didn’t know of anything that would make her smile unless it was nuggets! So I thought, let’s just shoot an email to Tyson to see if they could surprise her with anything."

Although Spetz had every intention to shock the Toledo, Ohio, couple, she didn’t think they would answer and didn't check her email until hours after sending her first message. Meanwhile, Tyson went to work planning a grand gesture.

PHOTO: Blair and Adam Tyson got the surprise of a lifetime when they toasted with a chicken nugget bouquet supplied by the Tyson brand at their wedding reception on Oct. 12. (Jenna Spetz) More

“I wanted something silly to present—I was thinking maybe a chicken nugget keychain or something like that, but definitely not all this!” she added with a laugh.

Tyson brand initially offered to cater the entire wedding with chicken nuggets but couldn’t find a caterer in time, and decided instead to have a toast with a bouquet made out of the bites. Sarnies, a local restaurant, offered to cook the nuggets and deliver them to the venue last weekend.

The CEO of Tyson also expressed congratulations to the happy couple in a message that was read aloud during Spetz’s speech:

"We loved hearing from Jenna and knew we wanted to help her pull off an epic toast for her fun nugget-loving cousin. From the custom nugget bouquet, to a year’s worth supply of nuggets, going all out for this dynamite couple was never a question. The entire Tyson Family is wishing them a lifetime of love, filled with lots of nuggets," the message said.

PHOTO: Tyson sent the bride's maid of honor the chicken nugget bouquet after she wrote an email to them. (Tyson) More

Spetz ended her speech by having all 280 guests "raise their nuggets" to the happy couple.

"I didn’t know what to think," said bride Blair Tyson. "I knew Jenna would pull off a good speech because she’s funny like that, but I didn’t expect this and I was completely mind blown!"

"I thought it was so crazy and can’t believe it actually happened," she added.

Tyson said the night was definitely memorable and she had a ton of fun posing with the bouquet (and an abundant amount of dipping sauces, of course) in photos with her husband who was also in on all of the action. The addition also fit well with the couple’s wedding hashtag #Tysonschickennugget.