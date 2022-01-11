A bride surprised her groom by cutting her hair in between their ceremony and wedding photos

Vora Quinn surprised her husband with her haircut on their wedding day. Josie Lloyd and Brooke Lundquist

Vora Quinn surprised her husband by cutting her hair on their wedding day.

The bride kept her long hair for their ceremony, and then cut it before their photo session.

She told Insider that seeing how shocked her husband was made her wedding day extra special.

Some brides might make a dramatic hairstyle change after their wedding, but Vora Quinn took it a step further by doing it on her big day as a surprise to her husband, Justice Quinn.

In November, Vora shared a TikTok video showing off the moment she surprised Justice after cutting her hair for the first time in 14 years. The clip went viral, having over 5.4 million views at the time of writing.

"I had talked about doing it for a while, but had always dreamed of having my long hair for my wedding," Vora told Insider. "As the wedding day got closer and we decided to elope, I thought how crazy it would be if I cut my hair and surprised him."

@vora.quinn cutting my hair on my wedding day after 14 years of keeping it long & surprising my new husband was the best moment of my entire life💘💘💘💘💘💘💘 ♬ Originalton - POV’s

Vora kept her hair long for the ceremony and then told Justice she needed time to get ready for their next photo session. In that two-hour window, she secretly went to her hair appointment and got a shoulder-length haircut.

"The excitement of getting to actually do it on that day and surprise him took away the fear that I had," she said. "I always thought I would cry, and I didn't cry at all. I couldn't have had less of a tear in my eye. It ended up just being the perfect part of our day."

Vora said Justice didn't notice anything different about her hair when they first met up for photos after the ceremony.

"Then he looks up at me and it clicked that I had cut my hair, and he was in shock. He couldn't even speak," she said. "I was so giddy and squealy because I'd never been that excited before."

"I loved my haircut already, and then getting to see his reaction made me even more excited about it," Vora added. "His reaction was definitely better than I could have even imagined."

Quinn said seeing her husband's reaction to her haircut was priceless. Brittany Phillips

Vora and Justice's elopement turned into a multi-day celebration that included a private dinner and a house party.

The bride and groom both had multiple outfit changes throughout the week. For the ceremony and photo session, Vora accessorized her Alyssa Kristin Camila dress in several different ways. After the session was over, she changed into a baby-doll dress for her solo dinner with Justice.

A week later, she ended her wedding festivities in a two-piece outfit for the couple's house party with their closest friends and family. Justice wore all black for the event.

Quinn wore eight different looks on her wedding day. Lloyd and Brooke Lundquist/Brittany Phillips

"I picked one dress that I felt was simple enough to be able to switch up," Vora said. "I just went for a lot of looks and realized by the end that I had changed eight times. It was so fun."

