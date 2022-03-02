A bride went viral on TikTok for getting married in a pink pantsuit, but she said her now-famous wedding outfit was entirely unplanned

Luise Jäsche bought the suit as a last-minute replacement after her dress got stained. Luise Jäsche

Luise Jäsche went viral on TikTok when she posted photos of her wedding wearing a pink Zara suit.

Commenters applauded the outfit for being unconventional, but Jäsche never planned to wear it.

Jäsche told Insider she bought the suit with an hour to spare, to replace a stained wedding dress.

A 24-year-old newlywed who went viral on TikTok for posting pictures of herself in a pink pantsuit said it was a last-minute purchase after her original dress got ruined just before the wedding.

Luise Jäsche, who is a music student and model from Germany, posted the TikTok video on February 14 with an on-screen caption that read, "Let's get married but make it fun!"

The clip showed a slideshow of pictures from her Berlin wedding ceremony in August 2021, where Jäsche wore a pink suit and white headband instead of a traditional white gown and veil.

The TikTok now has 1.6 million views and more than 700 comments from people who praised the outfit for being unique and unconventional. One top comment with 1,200 likes said, "Now all I want is a pink suit and headband," and another said, "Love the pink suit instead of a white dress."

Jäsche was planning to get married in a white dress

Jäsche told Insider she originally planned to wear a short white dress to the wedding, but a series of misfortunes from the night before disrupted her plans. Not only did she have to move the celebrations indoors due to a rainy forecast, she was also horrified to find out her white dress became stained for reasons she would "prefer not" to disclose.

Jäsche told Insider, "I was laughing so hard because everything just went wrong, even though I had it all planned. My maid of honor was with me so we went to the nearest mall with one hour to find something for me to wear. And it was so funny, we went into the first store and I saw this pink suit. I was like, 'Oh, this is perfect. That is so me.'"

Story continues

Jäsche saw the suit and immediately loved it. Luise Jäsche

Jäsche said the pink suit, which she found in Zara, was the last one in the store. She asked to have it removed from the mannequin and bought it for the ceremony without telling anyone she was replacing her dress, not even her husband. In a statement to Insider, a representative for Zara confirmed the suit was one of their products from last season, which has since been discontinued.

The outfit was just one of many unconventional elements of her TikTok-famous wedding

The suit received a positive response from her spouse and family members who thought the outfit was "so cool," according to Jäsche. There was an even bigger reaction from commenters on TikTok who said the video inspired them to wear a similar outfit to their own weddings.

Jäsche encouraged people to wear whatever they want to their weddings. Luise Jäsche

"I think it's so cool that people are saying such nice things because you don't really see these unconventional weddings online," Jäsche said, adding that, "I want people to know it's okay to wear whatever you want because it's your day. I really enjoyed it and I don't regret it at all."

The suit became part of a series of unconventional wedding practices at the music student's ceremony. Others included Jäsche wearing a white headband instead of a veil because it was "more chill," and reminded her of the TV show "Gossip Girl."

Another non-traditional element of the wedding was the fact that Jäsche's husband Benjamin took her last name, instead of giving her his, because he has a "really good relationship" with her family.

Jäsche's husband Benjamin took her last name. Luise Jäsche

In May, Jäsche is going to have a second ceremony in a church, because in Germany, where she is based, it is common practice to get married in a courthouse first and then have another wedding in a religious space later. She said she still hasn't told her guests whether she will wear a more traditional dress the second time around.

Jäsche told Insider she is happy so many people have reacted to her wedding on TikTok because even though she thought she was "too old" to use the app, she has learned that "people on TikTok are so positive and so nice. I really love the energy of it."

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider