A bride-to-be went viral on TikTok for sharing her wedding rules, which include no kids or big announcements

In a viral TikTok, Jasmine Cruz shared a list of the 12 rules she had for her September wedding.

Cruz's rules included no kids, no garter toss, and no big announcements.

She told Insider that she said no kids because she didn't want special wedding moments ruined.

Jasmine Cruz and her fiancé, Pablo Cadena, got engaged in August 2020, but she didn't start planning their wedding until they secured their Santa Clarita, California, venue in January.

After seeing people share their wedding rules on TikTok, Cruz decided to share her own list. Cruz's video, posted on January 28, had 1.9 million views on TikTok at the time of writing.

In the video, Cruz shared a list of 12 wedding rules, which include no kids, no garter toss, and no big announcements.

"I don't want kids running around unattended, their parents not watching," she said in the clip. "That will absolutely not be happening."

Cruz told Insider that she made the "no kids" rule because there weren't many children, besides her siblings, in her or Cadena's family.

"I know kids can be super messy, wild, and will probably cause problems," she said. "I've seen too many videos of kids ruining special moments during weddings, so I want to avoid that at all costs. If people don't come because their kids can't come that just frees up more seats. So that's fine, too."

Another rule said, "Vendors get treated as guests when they take breaks," which Cruz said was the most important one.

"I am having some of my friends as my vendors, and I am reserving seats for them as well, so having them be treated as guests when they're not working is really important to me," she said. "I just want everyone to be comfortable, happy, and have fun."

Cruz said the most important rule was that her vendors be treated as guests when on break. Jasmine Cruz

Cruz said the comments on the video were positive for the most part. But people definitely had opinions about the "no kids" rule, including some of her family members, she added.

"We don't have the biggest budget, so we're just trying our best to keep everything local and also as inexpensive as we can, but still have our dream wedding," she said.

Cruz and Cadena have been dating for 10 years, and although they contemplated having a small wedding closer to when they got engaged in 2020, she said they wanted their loved ones to be able to celebrate with them.

If all goes as planned, the couple is set to have an outdoor wedding with 200 guests in September, and everyone will have to follow the rules, Cruz said.

