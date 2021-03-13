A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

The couple unintentionally coordinated in floral wedding attire. Feather and Twine Photography

Alex and Paige Throckmorton got married in February 2020.

The couple wanted their wedding outfits to match their French-themed wedding.

Alex wore a low-cut floral dress, while Paige rocked a custom green suit.

Alex and Paige Throckmorton almost didn't meet.

The couple met in college. Alexandra and Paige Throckmorton

Alex, 28, and Paige, 29, both studied English literature at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas.

Although they were in the same program, they didn't really meet until Alex's last day of her senior year in 2014.

"I asked Paige to come out for a drink with me, and that was kind of the end of it," Alex said.

Paige proposed to Alex in Paris in December of 2018. She flew her family and Paige's dad to France for the occasion.

The couple wanted their wedding to embody the once-in-a-lifetime proposal.

They had a Parisian-themed wedding. Alexandra and Paige Throckmorton

"She actually proposed at the Luxembourg Gardens, so I really felt like that was what we wanted our wedding to embody aesthetically, as well as our outfits," Alex said of their February 2020 wedding.

Paige planned to wear a custom-made suit, while Alex wanted to wear a nontraditional wedding dress that wasn't white.

Since their wedding was so connected to the gardens, they both imagined themselves wearing floral patterns.

They budgeted around $2,000 for Paige's suit and around $6,000 for Alex's dress.

Paige got a custom tuxedo made for the wedding.

She designed the suit. Feather and Twine Photography

Paige told Insider she always wanted a custom suit, but her wedding was the first occasion she had to buy one.

Bykowski Tailor and Garb made Paige's three-piece tuxedo.

"I'd seen their suits and walked by their shop in downtown Austin, and I really fell in love with the look and the quality of the suits and tuxedos they were creating," Paige said.

Paige designed the dark-green suit with her sister's help.

"We picked out all the fabrics," she said. "We did three fittings there."

The different pieces of the outfit were made with unique fabrics.

Each piece was special. Feather And Twine Photography

The jacket itself was a solid color, but the lapels and the vest featured a delicate floral pattern that nodded to the Parisian theme of the wedding.

"I loved getting to pick out the different materials," Paige said of designing her suit.

She also had a custom shirt designed to match the outfit, which featured a herringbone pattern.

The three-piece suit ended up costing $2,500, which was slightly over Paige's budget.

After trying on about five dresses, Alexandra fell in love with a floral Watters gown.

She picked a Watters gown. Feather And Twine Photography

She went shopping with a few of her friends the same weekend Paige started designing her suit.

And when Alex saw the Watters gown, she knew it was the one.

The strapless trumpet gown had a nude base with white flowers covering it.

"I knew it was just meant to be," Alex said of the gown. "It was really dramatic and not your traditional wedding dress."

A daring cutout on the bodice made the dress stand out.

The bodice had a cutout. Feather and Twine Photography

The dress featured a cutout in the center of the bodice that dipped all the way to Alex's navel, creating a dramatic look.

A layer of sheer fabric kept the two pieces of the dress together.

She hadn't expected to want a strapless gown, but she fell in love with it anyway.

The dress cost $6,500 after alterations, so Alex went slightly over budget, too.

The couple paired their outfits with statement shoes.

They both wore fun shoes. Feather And Twine Photography

Paige opted for a pair of sleek, black The Office of Angela Scott shoes for the wedding.

She wore a blue pair of the same shoes to her sister's wedding, and she had her heart set on wearing them to her own nuptials ever since.

Alex, on the other hand, sported colorful Manolo Blahnik flats for the reception that acted as her something blue and allowed her to mingle with guests with ease.

Paper Place and Minted provided stationery for the event, while Jen Krause Paper Co. was their calligrapher.

Paige's favorite aspect of her ensemble was the floral detailing on her vest and lapel.

She loved the floral aspects. Feather And Twine Photography

"It was really fun to have the green jacket and then when it opened up, you got to see the really cool pattern underneath," she said.

Paige also liked that the floral pattern matched Alex's dress.

The couple's outfits were a surprise to each other, so they didn't realize they would coordinate.

Alex loved the way the back of her gown looked.

Alex liked the back of her dress. Feather and Twine Photography

When her veil fell on the open train, Alex thought it created a flower-like look.

"I just really enjoyed how dramatic the effect was," she said.

Alex said she felt "amazing" in her wedding dress.

She felt good in the gown. Feather And Twine Photography

"I can't say enough about how much I love my dress," she added.

Makenzi Laine did the brides' hair and makeup while they got ready at Hotel Zaza.

"I had always wanted a suit like this," Paige said of her wedding ensemble.

The suit was a dream come true. Feather And Twine Photography

"It's definitely hard to find things like that, especially for women," she said. "Being able to have it made and fit me perfectly — it was exactly the look I was wanting."

"It felt great being able to put that on and see how well it fit," Paige added. "It looked great."

Paige told Insider she's bought more suits from Bykowski Tailor and Garb since the wedding because she loved the look so much.

The couple did a first look to show each other their wedding ensembles.

They did a first look. Feather And Twine Photography

The couple didn't see each other's ensembles before the wedding, so the coordinating floral elements of their outfits were a surprise to them both.

"I was blown away by how beautiful she was," Paige said of her wife. "I feel like our outfits just really complemented each other, but Alex stole the show."

Alex said she was really emotional during the first look, tearing up as soon as she saw Paige.

"When she turned around, the waterworks went off," she said. "It was a really nice moment and just so special between the two of us, seeing each other and the outfits we kept secret for so long and worked so hard to put together."

Feather and Twine Photography captured the moment, while Cloud Craft Studios provided videography.

The Throckmortons said their vows under a plethora of flowers.

The flowers helped create the French feel of the day. Feather And Twine Photography

The couple got married at The Allan House, which was filled with flowers from Stems for their celebration to create the Parisian vibe the Throckmortons were going for.

Highland Avenue Events designed and planned the wedding, while Loot, Premiere Events, and Table Manners provided rentals for the event.

Unique Designs and Events offered the drapings that covered the ceremony space, and FILO Productions did the lighting.

The couple told Insider their favorite moments of the wedding day were the intimate ones.

They loved the intimate moments of their wedding. Feather And Twine Photography

Paige remembers the moments right after she and Alex said their vows well, when they were surrounded just by their close family.

"We got to hug each other and my sister, and it was just the calm moment before the storm and having to go say hi to everyone," she said.

Alex's favorite moment was similar, as she spoke of getting to have a drink with Paige privately before the reception really started.

"We were just sitting there, and we were just like taking it all in together," she said.

But they also told Insider they loved their reception, which lived up to their Parisian dreams.

They loved the reception. Feather And Twine Photography

Dancing together and being surrounded by all of their loved ones meant a lot to the Throckmortons.

"Everyone was just so excited that we were finally married," Alex said.

Contigo catered the wedding, and Feathers & Frosting made their cake.

Plush Party Band was the entertainment for the night. Circle J Vintage Cars provided the Throckmortons' getaway car, and Krystal Luxuries did the rest of the transportation for the event.

The couple's dogs also attended the wedding.

Their dogs. Feather And Twine Photography

Stems made them custom floral collars for the event, while The Pet Gal served as the pet attendant.

The couple also told Insider that they were grateful they got to have their wedding at all, since it took place just weeks before the coronavirus swept the world.

"We have so many friends that had to cancel weddings over this last year or postpone," Paige said. "We're just lucky at the end of the day to have had the wedding."

Paige said she loves that she can be herself with Alex.

They're comfortable together. Feather and Twine Photography

"I have a twin sister, so I obviously can be myself with her," Paige said. "And that bond between us is very strong, but I never felt like I could be that way with anyone else until I met Alex."

"I think that I'm not the easiest person," Paige went on to say. "She accepts me for who I am and makes me feel loved and appreciated every day."

Alex loves Paige's kindness.

Paige is kind. Feather And Twine Photography

"Paige is the kindest, most patient, and most understanding human that I have ever come across," Alex told Insider of her wife.

"I am sometimes the most impatient and stubborn person," she said. "But Paige really always takes the time to hear me out when I'm being difficult."

"We balance each other out at the end of the day," Alex told Insider.

They help each other grow. Feather and Twine Photography

"She is just always encouraging me and helping me be a better, more understanding person," she added.

You can see more of Feather and Twine's work here.

