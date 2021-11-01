Brides surprised by Tom Hanks on beach

Storyful

A Molotov cocktail was thrown into a deli in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, October 30, as seen in dramatic video released by New York City Fire Department.Video shows one improvised bomb exploding in flames in the store, while a street-level clip shows a passer-by intervene to stop a second device being thrown.The fire department said they brought the incident under control and provide medical treatment for one civilian with non-life-threatening injuries.Fire Commissioner Daniel A Nigro said on October 31 that fire marshals arrested Joel Mangal, 38, for the alleged use of a Molotov cocktail. Charges against Mangal included arson, assault, and reckless endangerment. Credit: New York City Fire Department via Storyful