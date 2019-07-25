Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Bridge Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Matthew Lindenbaum for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$35.33 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$28.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 47327 shares worth US$1.6m. But insiders sold 43580 shares worth US$1.5m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Bridge Bancorp insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Bridge Bancorp Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Bridge Bancorp. Specifically, insider Nathan Lindenbaum bought US$87k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bridge Bancorp insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 7.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bridge Bancorp Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Bridge Bancorp we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Bridge Bancorp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.