Bridge between US and Canada blocked by protesting truckers amid COVID-19 mandates

"It just keeps going on and on," the woman exclaimed as she drove by the traffic jam. "This is the most insane thing I have ever seen."Protests in Canada against vaccine mandates have disrupted two key U.S. border crossings, and are snarling hundreds of millions of dollars daily of trade, ranging from cattle to car parts. Demonstrations demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers began Jan. 28 in the Canadian capital Ottawa and have spilled to Canada-U.S. border crossings at Windsor, Ontario and Coutts, Alberta.Canada sends 75% of its goods exports to the United States, and the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit usually handles 8,000 trucks a day, representing a quarter of all cross-border trade, or about C$500 million ($393.6 million) per day.About C$100 million worth of auto parts cross the border each day, with many shipments timed to arrive just as manufacturers need them.Truckers blocked traffic late on Monday (February 7), closing the bridge, Canada's Border Services Agency (CBSA) said, but Canadian police later tweeted that U.S.-bound lanes had opened. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Canada-bound crossing remained closed.