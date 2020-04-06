Bridge Chiropractic Offers Free Care to Frontline Healthcare Professionals

During COVID-19, physicians, PA's and RN's receive complimentary chiropractic care

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Chiropractic is offering free chiropractic care to physicians, physician's assistants and registered nurses working on the front lines of healthcare in hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers during this critical and demanding time for healthcare professionals.

Typically, hospital staff members spend 10-12 hours on their feet during each shift, a number that is likely much greater during times like these when hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers are experiencing an influx of patients. Standing for several hours can take a toll on anyone's spine, which can cause muscle soreness, headaches, and back and neck pain. At Bridge Chiropractic, we specialize in helping patients find relief from pain and discomfort through a unique combination of chiropractic adjustments and therapies. With four locations in Salmon Creek, Fisher's Landing, Mill Plain and Downtown Vancouver, we are able to serve a widespread population of healthcare professionals in Vancouver, WA, and the surrounding area.

"Our community's front-line medical workers are a critical piece in helping us combat our current COVID-19 crisis. These teams are under extreme amounts of mental and physical stress while providing the necessary care. The doctors and support staff of the Bridge Chiropractic Clinics want to help all of the front liners stay healthy so they can continue to focus on helping our community recover from this crisis as quickly as possible. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary actions. That's why we are offering complimentary chiropractic care to support the hardworking men and women serving in our hospitals and healthcare centers," says Dr. Paul Reed, Owner and Founder of Bridge Chiropractic.

We're thrilled to be able to support healthcare professionals serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any physician, physician's assistant or registered nurse who currently works in a hospital emergency department or urgent care center is eligible to receive complimentary care at Bridge Chiropractic.

About Bridge Chiropractic

At Vancouver Washington's Bridge Chiropractic, we are a family chiropractic practice proudly serving 4 Washington locations for your convenience. We are a place for both children and adults of all ages. Under our chiropractic care, we have built specialized techniques for 20+ years. All of these techniques are focused on reducing and eliminating your pain.

