Bridge collapse causes injuries in Pittsburgh

Associated Press

President Joe Biden was headed to Pittsburgh on Friday to promote the benefits of his infrastructure package — set to appear just two miles from the site of an early-morning bridge collapse that underscored his frequent calls to do more for the nation's crumbling roads and bridges. “The president is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time,” the White House said in a statement. The dramatic event — which produced no fatalities, but prompted rescuers to form a human chain to help retrieve multiple people from a dangling bus — offers Biden a striking example of what he often says is the urgent need for investments in the country's infrastructure.