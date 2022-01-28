Bridge collapse causes injuries in Pittsburgh
A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday, prompting rescuers to form a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. (Jan. 28)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A two-lane bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed on Friday hours ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden to the Pennsylvania city, a dramatic example of the urgency behind his drive to rebuild the United States' creaky infrastructure. The collapse also caused a massive natural gas leak, which prompted the temporary evacuation of several families from their homes until it was brought under control, Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said at a news conference. "It sounded like a snowplow," a witness told television station KDKA, calling the timing of the collapse on the day of Biden's visit "an amazing coincidence."
The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's transportation department. Officials said a gas line was cut in the collapse.
Pittsburgh Public SafetyFour cars and a bus were left teetering on the edge of disaster when a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed early Friday morning, sending chunks of concrete tumbling into a park below. Photos of the bridge, which was found in 2019 to have “advanced” structural deterioration, show cars trapped in a chasm of cracked concrete and snow, and a Port Authority bus teetering just inches from a huge crack. Rescuers had to form a human chain to get everyone out of the dangling bus, and crew
President Joe Biden was headed to Pittsburgh on Friday to promote the benefits of his infrastructure package — set to appear just two miles from the site of an early-morning bridge collapse that underscored his frequent calls to do more for the nation's crumbling roads and bridges. “The president is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time,” the White House said in a statement. The dramatic event — which produced no fatalities, but prompted rescuers to form a human chain to help retrieve multiple people from a dangling bus — offers Biden a striking example of what he often says is the urgent need for investments in the country's infrastructure.
President Joe Biden is due in the area later on Friday to talk about his infrastructure legislation.
A snow-covered bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday morning just hours before President Biden is slated to visit the city for an infrastructure event.The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department announced the collapse and said there would be a press conference later in the morning.The department said police, firefighters and other emergency services have responded to the bridge that fell near South Braddock and Forbes avenues.Three people were...
Emergency crews are on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, and officials say it appears there were only minor injuries. President Biden is scheduled to visit the city today to talk about the economy and infrastructure. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers have more on the breaking news.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Emergency crews rescued 10 people from a transit bus and other vehicles after a bridge collapsed early Friday morning in Frick Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit the city to press for greater infrastructure funding for the nation. The collapse of the two-lane Fern Hollow Bridge along Forbes Avenue occurred around 6:45 a.m. local time in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze and Squirrel Hil
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning (1/28). The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire chief said 10 people suffered injuries that were not life threatening. The city's public safety office said there was a "strong smell of natural gas in the area" and they shut off the gas line.
