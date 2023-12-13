Bridge that collapsed during Pueblo train derailment set for repairs; I-25 closures coming

Interstate 25 north of Pueblo will close in both directions overnight next week so crews can repair a bridge that collapsed during an Oct. 15 train derailment.

The two-way closure at mile marker 107 will start Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and end Dec. 19 at 6 a.m. BNSF railway and contractor Ames Construction during that time will replace the bridge, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Crews will also reinstall guardrails, pave and stripe in the area.

Construction crews work to clean up and repair Interstate 25 at the site of a fatal train derailment north of Pueblo on Oct. 18, 2023.

A 30-car train derailment led to the bridge’s collapse and death of a semitruck driver, who sustained injuries after his truck was trapped by debris and coal cars. The derailment closed I-25 4 miles north of Pueblo for multiple days and forced commuters to take detours.

CDOT recommends southbound drivers detour to Colorado Highway 115 during Monday’s nighttime closure, though there is a 12-mile construction project in the area where people should expect reduced speeds. Northbound commuters are advised to exit I-25 at the U.S. Highway 50 and state Highway 47 interchange.

Highway 115 currently has width restrictions so wide-load drivers with vehicles over 11-feet wide should use U.S. 50 or Colorado 96 to Colorado 71 if heading east. Westbound wide-load drivers should take U.S. 50 and later use U.S. Highway 285.

