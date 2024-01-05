Bridge construction moving along

Jan. 5—HARPERSFIELD — The reconstruction of the Harpersfield Covered Bridge is continuing with a spring completion still on the table, said Harpersfield Township Trustee Jim Pristov.

Workers were busy Thursday afternoon moving materials with heavy equipment and placing wood on the new cement bridge supports.

Pristov said new wooden beams are being placed on the bridge along with wood from the old version of the bridge.

The reconstruction began in May 2022 with the removal of the wooden structure and, eventually, the support beams to set the stage for the complete project. Some of the wood was saved for the rebuild.

The project cost is $6 million with $5 million coming from federal grants, $350,000 from an Ohio Public Works grant and the remaining money coming from local sources, according to Ashtabula County Engineer Tim Martin at the start of the project.

The Harpersfield Metropark property, on both sides of the bridge, has been open throughout the construction process, but residents are looking forward to the full use of the bridge.

The early stages of a roundabout project at the intersection of Route 307 and Route 534 has begun but Route 534 will not be closed completely until the bridge work is complete, so drivers can traverse both ways.

"We are all anxious, we all love the bridge. Many people go down there," Pristov said.

He said fishermen, walkers and tourists are regulars at the bridge especially during the fall foliage season.

The bridge will again be a focal point of the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival after two years of construction.

Pristov said the bridge should be completed in spring and there are hopes to have a major celebration of the opening. He said he would also like to have a dinner on the bridge at some point.

A fundraiser for the ACVBF was held several years ago at the Smolen-Gulf Bridge in Plymouth Township.

Pristov said the township hopes to put lighting on the bridge through a potential cooperative relationship with Martin.

"We have to get approval," he said.