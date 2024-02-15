New bridge could connect Barnwell, Burke Counties

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — People in Barnwell and Burke Counties could soon have an easier way to get between the two. “There’s been a movement for 50 years to do this,” Barnwell County Council Chairman Jerry Creech said.

A new bridge is expected to cut commute times and boost economic opportunities in both counties. The project involves building a bridge over the Savannah River, connecting Highway 125 in South Carolina with Highway 23 near Waynesboro. “If you are up in Augusta area, you’ve got five or six different avenues you can go across that river. We don’t have that luxury down here,” Barnwell County Councilman Donald Harper added.

Only two bridges link South Carolina to Georgia in the area. One at Beach Island and the other 62 miles down the river. “It’ll save everybody in Barnwell at least an hour, if not an hour and a half commute time. If you are working at Vogel or anything on Georgia’s side, it’ll save you at least an hour,” Creech said.

In addition to cutting commute times, it’s expected to provide convenience for residents and attract new businesses. “We got several prospects this year with, if we get all the industry that is presently planning on coming here, we gotta have more people in all this region around here, Allendale, Bamberg, Counties especially,” he said.

“We need something to attract people and we really don’t have it now. We are working on that, like you said, with the pool at the Y and, and the other, other things that are for quality of life,” Harper added.

County leaders want the plan to be included in the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s 10-year improvement plan. “We have already approached our local legislative delegation. We went to the regional transportation group, which is the Lower Savannah Council of Government. They have given this our approval and put it on their list for the next 10-year project. I would say it would take at least 10 years to complete,” Creech shared.

The project is still in its infancy. The county will need to have access to the river from SRS.

An engineering study will also need to be completed.



