FDOT District Five Secretary John Tyler speaks at ribbon-cutting ceremony for new State Road 44 bridge over the St. Johns River.

There's a new bridge to cross over the St. Johns River.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and its local and state partners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the opening of the new State Road 44 Bridge.

The new bridge connects Volusia and Lake counties over the St. Johns with what FDOT describes as a fixed-span structure, eliminating the need for movable parts and enhancing mobility, accessibility and safety. With a vertical clearance of 45 feet, the bridge facilitates seamless passage for taller marine vessels without disrupting the flow of vehicle traffic.

Access to Ed Stone Park, St. Johns Marina, Shady Oaks Restaurant, Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides and other properties along Old New York Avenue will change. Demolition of the drawbridge is expected to begin soon.

The speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were FDOT District Five Secretary John Tyler, P.E.; Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower; and Lake County District Three Commissioner and Chairman Kirby Smith.

Lake and Volusia counties have been linked by a bridge carrying State Road 44 over the St. Johns River for more than a century. The Crows Bluff Bridge, a wooden-decked swing span structure constructed in 1917.

Mount Dora utility customers can go solar without adding panels to roof beginning Dec. 1

That first bridge was replaced in November 1955 by the current State Road 44 bascule bridge, named after Francis P. Whitehair, who was a State Road Department-Dist. 5 board member and former U.S. Navy Undersecretary.

State Road 44 bridge construction was underway when this photo was taken in March 2022.

"The opening of the new S.R. 44 Bridge marks a significant milestone in FDOT’s $47 million bridge replacement project," FDOT's media spokesperson said in a press release, adding that improvements include an updated traffic signal at the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 42, improved access roads to and from the bridge, two new stormwater management ponds,and a 12-foot-wide shared-use path along the length of the bridge designed to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety with future anticipated trail connectivity.

“Volusia and Lake counties are vibrant, growing communities with 14,000 motorists using the bridge over the St. Johns River every day,” Secretary Tyler said at the ribbon-cutting event. “The new State Road 44 Bridge is a modern design that will improve safety and connectivity for all users.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: A new bridge connects Volusia and Lake counties over the St. Johns