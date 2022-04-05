The Bridge honors Child Abuse Prevention Month, victims with 1,557 pinwheels

As a part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center placed more than 1,500 pinwheels in the front lawn outside of its office Tuesday morning.

"The pinwheels that we plant every year are to honor every child that walks through our door from the previous year. In 2021, we saw 1,557 children, so we are planting 1,557 pinwheels to honor each child who was brave enough to talk about what's happening to them," said Shelly Bohannon, executive director of The Bridge.

Organizations including the Amarillo Police Department, County District Attorney Offices, Amarillo ISD students and staff, and local nonprofits each placed 7 to 10 pinwheels in the ground to represent the community's involvement to become a voice and help those children who spoke out against their abuse.

Jake Jekabsons with the Randall County District Attorney's Office helps "plant" pinwheels in the Pinwheel Garden on Tuesday at The Bridge, located on Quail Creek Drive, in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"Everyone that's here today has had a role in protecting children. ... They all work tirelessly to help these children in their time of need, so we are honoring all of these children and the hard work of these people out here today," Bohannon said.

According to Amy Rhoades, 1st Assistant Criminal District Attorney for Randall County, the Department of Protective Services responded to 6,544 reports of abuse and neglect in the year 2021, which is 948 more reports than the year 2020.

"The investigative agencies that make up part of our multi-disciplinary team are truly the backbone and on the front line in our fight to end child abuse and neglect. Today, we get to honor those children and individuals," Rhoades said.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center opened its doors in Amarillo in 1989 and was Texas’ first children’s advocacy center. It now serves 26 counties in the Panhandle.

The facility allows law enforcement, child protective services, prosecutors and the mental health and medical communities to work together to best serve victims of child abuse and sexual assault. The center offers a comfortable, private, child-friendly setting where forensic interviews and sexual exams can be conducted.

As a continuation of Child Abuse Prevention Month, The Bridge encourages members of the community to attend its "Mile in their Shoes" walk. The one-mile walk will take place later in the month on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m., starting at The Bridge.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Pinwheels of prevention: Amarillo honors child abuse victims