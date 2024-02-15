Benson Road will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Fourth Avenue for much of 2024 as crews repair the area's bridge, according to a release from the city of Sioux Falls.

The closure will begin Monday, with traffic detouring from Benson Road to 60th Street North from both Minnesota Avenue and Cliff Avenue. The recreation trail beneath the bridge will also be detoured during the construction.

A graphic showing detour routes for the construction.

The road should open up to traffic sometime in November, with the project's completion set for May 2025.

The entire bridge deck is being removed and replaced during the project, along with the recreation trail.

A graphic showing the detour route of the recreation trail.

The total bid for the project was about $4.3 million, $1.9 million of which will come from the state's Bridge Improvement Grant program. Additional funding will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds and sales tax dollars.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Bridge work means Benson Road partially closed for much of 2024