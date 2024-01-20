Bridge now open above California’s ‘most dangerous’ train crossing

A vehicle overpass has officially opened above a busy intersection in Los Angeles County that California officials once called the “most dangerous” train crossing in the entire state.

The overpass is located at the intersection of Rosecrans and Marquardt avenues in Santa Fe Springs.

A Metrolink train crosses the intersection of Rosecrans Ave. and Marquardt Ave. in Santa Fe Springs. (Getty Images)

It opened to vehicle traffic on Monday, bringing an end to years of dangerous and unwanted interactions between vehicles and trains.

From 2013 to 2019, trains and vehicles collided on 31 occasions at the intersection, resulting in sex deaths and seven injuries. Additional incidents have taken place at the intersection, including a fatality last year, but finding the most recent data is difficult.

In 2016, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, aka Metro, announced it would be improving the dangerous corridor by building an overpass for vehicles.

The $156 million project broke ground in June 2022. While the bridge is open to vehicle traffic, construction continues to add new sidewalks and pavement on three of the roads. Utility work, landscaping, striping and signage will also be taking place throughout the year with full completion estimated around 2025.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority was a major funding partner in the project, as its trains will be sharing the corridor as part of its Los Angeles to Orange County route.

Both transportation agencies celebrated the accomplishment Friday on social media.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.