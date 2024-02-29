Bridge over the Delaware River could be replaced in Washington Crossing. Here's the plan

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will explore replacing the 1905 Washington Crossing bridge, citing age, wear and narrow horse and buggy travel lanes that cause traffic jams, fender-benders and regularly damage motorists’ rear-view mirrors.

“The existing … 193-year-old substructure and 120-year-old superstructure has experienced structural deterioration and does not meet current design standards, which creates reliability and safety concerns,” the DRJTBC states in its request for a design proposal.

The Washington Crossing free bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The clattering, open-grate metal bridge connects Route 532 in Upper Makefield, Bucks County with Route 546 in Hopewell Township, New Jersey. It carried about 7,200 vehicles per day in 2023 and was rated as “fair” when it was inspected in 2020.

Joe Donnelly, bridge commission spokesman, said the proposal does not mean a new bridge is a done deal.

“It is far from a fait accompli,” he said. “This (proposal) is to conduct an environmental review which would determine whether a new bridge is built. There are hoops and hurdles to go through before a new bridge would come anywhere near a reality.”

Donnelly could not say if a new bridge would have tolls.

“That’s gonna have to be discussed going forward,” he said. “Right now, the existing bridge cannot be tolled. It’s written in law that it can’t be tolled.”

Whatever happens will take years, he said.

“I fully expect to be well retired by the time any of the major decisions are made,” said Donnelly, who has worked at the bridge commission since 2008.

The commission’s request for proposal anticipates replacing the bridge with a pier-to-pier “multi-span” structure, increasing the width of travel lanes, widening shoulders and creating a 10-foot-wide pedestrian walkway on the upstream side. No costs are given.

The commission seeks to “improve mobility and to provide a safe and reliable river crossing for vehicles and pedestrians,” its request states.

In its request, the bridge commission cites multiple steps over the course of years toward a new span. “Part VI” at “Task A” is marked “Public Involvement.” It states that the commission’s project consultant “will develop a comprehensive and dynamic Public Involvement Program deliverable to identify and address the issues of stakeholders.”

A “no build” decision is always possible, the commission states.

The Washington Crossing Bridge is the DRJTBC’s narrowest span, with its two travel lanes just 15 feet wide, according to a history of the bridge posted on the commission’s website. Currently, each travel lane is 7.5 feet wide, nearly five feet narrower than a standard 12-foot-wide interstate highway lane.

“Due to age, traffic usage, and other wear and tear,” the history states, “the bridge’s load rating has been reduced to the current 3-ton limit. A bridge monitor is posted on the bridge’s New Jersey side to thwart crossings of oversized vehicles. In 2021, 1,865 vehicle turnarounds took place at the bridge and State Police issued 17 summonses and 10 warnings to violators.”

The current bridge was built between 1904 and 1905. Its 277 tons of steel span nearly 1,000 feet across the water, taking roughly the same path to New Jersey used by Gen. George Washington and his Continental Army when they cross the ice-choked river on Dec. 25, 1776.

A bridge has spanned the same location since 1835. Prior to the that, ferry service served travelers from the late 1600s. Its most famous ferry operator was Sam McConkey, who guided the Continental Army across the river.

The bridge is a popular spot to see the annual reenactment of Washington crossing the river each December.

