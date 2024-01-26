Bridge over Route 55 to be higher, safer after reconstruction

VINELAND — Traffic safety can be a matter of inches, and in that respect a bridge over Route 55 here falls short. About 10 inches short.

The South Main Street crossing into Millville also underperforms other modern minimum safety and construction standards. For more than a year, the New Jersey Department of Transportation has been overseeing an $8.1 million, federally funded reconstruction.

The project developed after a routine inspection found the highway bridge in poor condition. State records list the bridge as “functionally obsolete” as long ago as 2007.

One substandard feature is the height from the asphalt to the underside of the bridge.

NJDOT spokeswoman Lizzy Galamba says there are signs of “scraping’ against the bridge above the left lane on the northbound side of Route 55.

“Before the project began, the left lane on Route 55 northbound had a substandard, under-clearance of 14 feet 5 inches,” Galamba said. “By the end of the project, the entire under-clearance of the bridge is expected to be raised to 15 feet 3 inches.”

Construction equipment operates from the Route 55 median as part of reconstruction of a bridge carrying South Main Road in Vineland into Millville. View is from Millville side. PHOTO: Jan. 18, 2024.

Damaging bridge “strikes” are not uncommon, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last summer, for instance, a dump truck hit a Route 55 overpass in Elk Township.

The NHTSA says annual strike incidents have ranged from 13,000 to 18,000 nationally in recent years.

“Although the bridge deck and substructure of the bridge were in good shape, it was recommended the superstructure be replaced, resulting in a full reconstruction of the bridge,” Galamba said.

The bridge crossing Cumberland County Route 555 (S. Main Road) from Vineland into Millville is under a $8.1 million reconstruction expected to finish in fall 2024. View is from the Millville side along the southbound highway lanes. PHOTO: Jan. 18, 2024.

Other safety improvements taking place are curb and sidewalk repairs, which will benefit pedestrians and bicyclists now using very narrow sidewalks. More than 12,000 vehicles use the South Main Road crossing daily, according to previous studies.

The project includes installing Intelligent Traffic Systems devices and traffic signal upgrades for the end of the Route 55 southbound exit ramp onto Main Road, which becomes Wheaton Avenue in Millville.

Vineland recently agreed to provide electricity for a traffic signal. Traffic signs presently control that off-ramp.

Excavation work on the north side of the bridge crossing South Main Road over Route 55, seen from the Millville side. PHOTO: Jan. 18, 2024.

Phase 2 demo and reconstruction done in summer

South State Inc. was awarded the contract in June 2022. Utility work started in October 2022.

Demolition and reconstruction of the northbound bridge deck started in November 2022. It was done in September 2023.

Demolition of the southbound side of the bridge is to start this month. Completion is expected in summer 2024.

