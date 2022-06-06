Bridge replacement to shut down popular stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway for 2 years

A road project in the North Carolina mountains will shut down a popular stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway for nearly two years. A detour more than 10 miles long will reroute traffic around the multimillion dollar project in Ashe County.

The detour signs are already in place along the parkway. The road is still open but that is expected to change soon.

Already, work is underway on the $29 million project to replace the Laurel Fork Bridge. The historic bridge, which was built prior to World War II, needs to be replaced. The funding is coming from the Great American Outdoors Act.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty climbed down underneath the bridge Monday to where he could see workers clearing trees below the bridge. He could also see some of the bridge’s rust and age.

Faherty was told detour signs will be placed near both Highway 18 and Highway 16 so drivers can get around the area -- about a 10-mile stretch of the parkway.

The plan calls for only about a 1-mile stretch in the area that immediately surrounds the bridge to be closed. The small area is so that workers can still allow access to the heavily traveled area.

There will still be access to Doughton Park and The Bluffs Restaurant south of the closure, but people may have to do a little more driving to get to those areas.

