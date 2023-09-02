Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA

Sep. 2—Consultant TTL Inc. unveiled six possible routes for a new Tennessee River bridge and four possible improvements to the current U.S. 31 causeway Thursday, but not without opposition from area duck hunters.

About 200 people attended a public meeting at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion to see the possible routes for the new bridge. This was the second public meeting held as part of a study funded by a $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and a $1 million match from the city of Decatur.

Jennifer Harper, TTL's lead consultant on the study, said they started with 57 possible alignments — including 32 suggestions received from the community at the May public meeting — for a bridge west of the Hudson Memorial bridges and the U.S. 31 causeway.

She said the study showed that the six suggested routes for a new bridge "range from $200 million to upwards of almost $500 million. Cost is important, but it's only one of the things we need to measure as far as its impact on the region."

Steve Newton, TTL senior project manager, said they are looking at the wetlands, cultural resources, flood plains and the impact on traffic while determining the best route for a new bridge.

The six routes proposed by TTL would have at least some impact on Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area and thus met with opposition from hunters who use the management area.

Five of the six routes would connect to Beltline Road at Alabama 20, near Ascend Corp.

One of those five routes heads north along the current route of Chemstrand Avenue and then northeast across the river, bisecting Swan Creek WMA before arcing north of Pryor Field and connecting to Garrett Road east of U.S. 31. A similar alternative follows roughly the same path, but the south end of the bridge span is farther to the east, near Jay Landing.

Two nearly identical routes also cross the river from the south near Jay Landing, go through Swan Creek WMA, go along the existing route of Sandy Road and cut south of Pryor Field before connecting to Garrett Road. The only difference in these two routes is that one has a spur that also connects to Alabama 20 near Calvary Assembly of God.

Another route crosses the river near Jay Landing then bends east along Swan Creek WMA's south shore. It stays along the shore, crossing over two railroads and Hospitality Park before connecting with Alabama 20 at U.S. 31.

The shortest route alternative has its southern terminus on Wilson Street Northwest just west of the railroad bridge. It goes through a small corner of Swan Creek WMA and connects on the north side of the river to Alabama 20 at U.S. 31.

TTL also proposed four alternative options for improving the U.S. 31/Alabama 20 Y and overpass, the southbound portion of the causeway and the Hudson Memorial bridges.

Newton said these improvements should be done along with building a new bridge because traffic relief is needed. They're not seen as an alternative to a new bridge, he said.

"That work must get done some day," Newton said. "But the (proposed new) bridge would relieve some of those bottlenecks."

Harper said the engineering team's study of this corridor shows these improvements are necessary to relieve traffic issues.

"There's too many cars on the corridor and a significant percentage need to move to a different corridor, which would be an alternative bridge," she said.

The duck hunters, some of who came from as far as Corinth, Mississippi, objected to all six bridge suggestions because they would run through Swan Creek WMA. This state wildlife management area is a prime spot for duck hunting, they said.

Southwest Decatur resident Robert Shell called Swan Creek the "crown jewel of wildlife management" for the state.

"They want to come in and just plain destroy it," Shell said. "If this gets passed, and I'm sure it will, I wouldn't want to be the mayor, be on the council or be (state Sen.) Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) and try to get elected again. This is very sensitive. There will be feelings hurt and those feelings will show up at the polls."

Trinity resident Cody Garrison said he's "not a huge fan" of any of the possible routes because Swan Creek WMA provides the public with access to hunting and fishing.

"We're very limited on our options as it is," Garrison said. "From what I'm seeing on the board here, all of it is going to affect my (young) son, Miles, and his kids to come. It will impact their ability to get outdoors locally.

"It's not all about killing ducks. It's about raising our children to enjoy the outdoors and God's creation. That's what we're doing. We don't have that many areas in the state, especially in north Alabama, that provide decent areas to hunt."

Garrison said the one possible route that might be OK is the shortest of the six routes, the one whose southern terminus is just west of the railroad bridge. This route, which connects at the north end to the Y at Alabama 20 and U.S. 31, follows almost the same route that was to be used for a toll bridge proposed by the Alabama Department of Transportation in 2014.

"That's the least impactful," Garrison said. "But even with this route you're going to lose a whole lot of habitat. That area provides a lot of good walk-in access for young hunters."

Gann Bryan of Huntsville said he doesn't like any of the new bridge proposals because they all go through the management area, which stretches west from Hospitality Park along roughly 10 miles of the river's north shore.

"We would just like to see some more options," Bryan said.

Harper said they need the duck hunters' feedback on a possible bridge route for the study.

"We're glad to hear their feedback and hear their passion for that protected area," Harper said. "We also have a lot of folks who commute across the bridge here and they're looking for relief. We're glad to hear that too."

Bryan wanted to know why there isn't an option to build the bridge farther west than the proposed alternatives so it doesn't go through Swan Creek WMA.

Harper said the major function of a new bridge is to relieve congestion on the U.S. 31 corridor because it's over capacity.

"The farther west you go, the less of an improvement (in relieving traffic congestion) you get to the existing corridor," Harper said. "It makes sense because people don't want to go too far out of their way in order to get to the same location. The alternative routes start where they meet the need and purpose for moving cars off the existing corridor."

She said some of the western routes suggested by the community "may meet the need for another project, but they don't meet the need for the existing corridor."

In response to the duck hunters' concerns, Newton said, "We want their comments now. That's why we're here."

Decatur Councilman Hunter Pepper said he is on the fence about whether he supports the new bridge. He said he knows the bridge is needed but he's also concerned about the impact to the wildlife management area.

"This is a regional project that's a big deal," Pepper said. "Obviously, I want to grow the city of Decatur, but I also want to protect the (Swan Creek WMA) land because I'm a hunter. I hunt every single year, whether it's ducks or doves, with my buddies, and we enjoy it."

Decatur Councilman Kyle Pike spent part of his time talking to the duck hunters at the meeting. Pike said he is also a duck hunter and often hunts at Swan Creek WMA.

"That's where I killed my first duck," Pike said. "I don't think anybody wants to see the waterfowl habitat damaged, but we do know a new route is needed. We've got to alleviate the congestion."

Pike said TTL will look at ways to solve the problem and make sure they don't hurt the waterfowl environment. He said he heard a lot of feedback from people who preferred the route "that impacts Swan Creek the least."

He added that he would also like for the waterfowl community to look for ways to improve Swan Creek WMA.

"Are there ways this could end up benefiting the waterfowl habit and those that use it in the long run?" Pike said. "That could be additional investments in Swan Creek like habitat improvements or purchasing additional acreage for the habitat."

Newton pointed out the final choice could be a different route.

"This depends on the environmental study and what comments we get," Newton said. "We know we have feasible routes that could work. The next phase is further study for the National Environmental Protection Act."

Pike said the entire project would become a state and federal project after this study is complete. He said the city will not have a say in the final project and where the bridge runs, if it is eventually approved and funded.

"There are 14 or more federal agencies that have to sign off on this project," Pike said. "Some people are under the impression that this is a done deal but there's years before we know what that route is."

