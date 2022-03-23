Bridge tender fired following death of woman on rising West Palm Beach drawbridge

The bridge tender who was operating a West Palm Beach drawbridge the day a 79-year-old woman fell to her death has been fired, according to reports.

Florida Drawbridge fired Artissua Lafaye Paulk after reviewing the police investigation, a human resources manager told the Sun Sentinel.

Paulk, 43, was arrested Thursday at her Palm Beach County home and is facing a charge of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Her supervisor, who the Herald is not naming because she is not facing charges, was also fired from the company, CBS 12 news reported.

Carol Wright died in the Jan. 6 tragedy. She fell 41 feet inside the concrete containment pit of the bridge. The Medical Examiner determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso, according to the arrest affidavit.

Florida Drawbridge did not immediately respond to Miami Herald’s requests for comment.