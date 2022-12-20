BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO investor three-year losses grow to 81% as the stock sheds US$120m this past week

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO); the share price is down a whopping 81% in the last three years. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 80% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since BridgeBio Pharma has shed US$120m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that BridgeBio Pharma didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, BridgeBio Pharma grew revenue at 44% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think BridgeBio Pharma will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for BridgeBio Pharma shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 80%. The market shed around 21%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 22% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for BridgeBio Pharma you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

