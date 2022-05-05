Is Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Bridgeline Digital's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Bridgeline Digital had US$1.74m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$6.36m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$4.61m.

A Look At Bridgeline Digital's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bridgeline Digital had liabilities of US$6.02m due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.64m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.36m and US$1.26m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.04m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Bridgeline Digital is worth US$15.1m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Bridgeline Digital also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bridgeline Digital can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Bridgeline Digital wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 35%, to US$15m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Bridgeline Digital?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Bridgeline Digital had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$1.5m and booked a US$5.7m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$4.61m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Bridgeline Digital may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with Bridgeline Digital (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

