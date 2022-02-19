Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' (TSE:BRE) Dividend Will Be CA$0.11

The board of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of March, with investors receiving CA$0.11 per share. The dividend yield will be 7.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 19.6% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.30 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.35. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' earnings per share has shrunk at 20% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Bridgemarq Real Estate Services make more consistent payments in the future. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has 4 warning signs (and 3 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

