Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.11

The board of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of April, with investors receiving CA$0.11 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 269% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

EPS is set to fall by 11.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 416%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$1.30 to CA$1.35. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 11% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Bridgemarq Real Estate Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.