Bridgend: Ex-councillor Darren Brown admits wounding woman

A former town councillor has pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

Darren Brown, 34, of Tairfelin, in Wildmill, Bridgend, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

Police were called to a serious assault at a house in Wildmill on 10 July. A woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition, and the court was told she sustained three wounds.

At an earlier hearing he had entered a not guilty plea to the charge of attempted murder.

Dressed in a dark coloured jumper and tie, he appeared tearful in the dock as he was asked to enter his plea.

Mr Brown was an independent member of Bridgend Town Council. He resigned as the member for the Morfa ward in September.

He was remanded in custody to HMP Cardiff.

Mr Brown will reappear at Cardiff Crown Court on 17 November when the prosecution is expected to indicate if it will accept the plea.

A provisional trial date has been set for 2 January next year.