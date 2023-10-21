Bridgend: Police dismiss 'body found' rumours after arrests

Police have dismissed social media reports that a body has been discovered after two arrests over a "serious" assault in an old railway tunnel.

Two men, aged 49 and 54, are in custody after the incident in Brynmenyn in Bridgend county, said South Wales Police.

The attack was at Bryn Road on Thursday at 21:00 BST, according to the force.

"We are aware of rumours circulating on social media that a body has been found. This is not the case," it said.

"The victim of the assault is safe.

"Officers have been in the area today conducting house-to-house and CCTV inquiries and have been asking the public for their help to identify witnesses."

The condition of the attack victim has not been publicly disclosed.