Bridgepoint Group plc's (LON:BPT) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

It's not a stretch to say that Bridgepoint Group plc's (LON:BPT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Bridgepoint Group could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Bridgepoint Group

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Bridgepoint Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Some Growth For Bridgepoint Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Bridgepoint Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 9.8% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 99% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.0% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 10% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Bridgepoint Group's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Bridgepoint Group's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Bridgepoint Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Bridgepoint Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Bridgepoint Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here