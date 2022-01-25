Temasek buys Bridgepoint's Element Materials in $7 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: A Temasek logo is seen at the annual Temasek Review in Singapore
Emma-Victoria Farr
·1 min read

By Emma-Victoria Farr

LONDON (Reuters) - Singaporean state-owned investor Temasek has acquired Element Materials Technology Group from Bridgepoint, the London-listed private equity firm said on Tuesday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but sources had earlier told Reuters that it valued Element, which tests and certifies industrial products and materials, at about $7 billion.

The transaction marks Temasek’s single biggest investment since it acquired a near 25% stake in health and beauty retailer AS Watson Holdings for $5.7 billion in early 2014, according to data from Refinitiv.

It also marks a rare controlling-stake transaction by Temasek, which had been a minority shareholder in Element since 2019. Element generates annual revenue of around 1 billion dollars and has grown at over 20% per year over the last decade.

Temasek reported a 25% rise in its portfolio value to a record S$381 billion ($283 billion) in the year ended March 2021.

Bridgepoint, which listed in London in July 2021, acquired Element from British buyout group 3i for an undisclosed sum in December 2015.

Based in London, Element has clients in sectors including aerospace, industrial, energy, and technology. Its 7,000 scientists, engineers and technologists work across more than 200 laboratories.

Element was advised by Bank of America Securities, Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Emma-Victoria Farr; editing by Jason Neely and Carmel Crimmins)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $15.89, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day.

  • General Electric Could Drop into the 60s

    The stock has spent two months testing new resistance, with last week’s selloff likely to continue in coming weeks.

  • Why the Floor for Bitcoin Is Zero

    Our columnist cautions against "buying the dip" in crypto prices. Also: Corporate earnings look wobbly, and healthcare stocks might be cheap.

  • Nouriel Roubini Advises El Salvador Legislators to Impeach President Bukele

    With Bitcoin currently in a bear zone, El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings have dipped by at least $20 million as of press time.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • The S&P 500, Nasdaq just staged a turnaround for the ages, marking their largest comebacks since the 2008 financial crisis

    It's a Wall Street comeback for the history books, one that would make Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller Tom Brady green with envy.

  • IBM Posts Best Sales Growth in 10 Years on Cloud Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, buoyed by strong demand in the software unit, which includes IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, signaling that the company’s efforts to transform the 110-year-old tech giant are bearing fruit.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong K

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • Strategists Who Predicted This Market Rout Also See More Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- The strategists who saw this miserable stock rout coming say there’s still more pain ahead.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreWith the S&P 500 sliding more than 10% from recent records, bears

  • Buckle up: U.S. stock futures slip after wild day on Wall Street

    After a wild day of trading that saw a 1,000-point swing by the Dow, U.S. stock futures fell early Tuesday, though they already moved off their overnight lows. In regular trading Monday, the Dow (DJIA) gained 99.13 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 34,364.50, after being down by as much as 3.3% earlier in the day. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 12.19 points, or 0.3%, at 4,410.13, after sinking as much as 4% and briefly falling into correction territory.

  • Market Crash Predictions and 10 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times

    In this article, we discuss the market crash predictions and 10 stocks to buy for bad times. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Market Crash Predictions and 5 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times. It is no secret that the United States economy is in a […]

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • YouTube trader Meet Kevin says he's dumped $20 million of stocks and crypto as market rout shakes retail investors

    Retail investors' buy-the-dip impulse seems to be fading as stocks crash.