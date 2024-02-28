Bridgeport men arrested on several gun and drug charges

Two Waterbury men were arrested Monday on multiple gun and drug charges, police said.

On Feb. 26, detectives with the Waterbury Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation in the area of Hill Street and Burton Street, police said in a press release. Two suspects were taken into custody after police found a loaded 9mm pistol, loaded 38 revolver, 3.8 grams of cocaine and 15 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Both suspects are prior convicted felons and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Chavane Campbell, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal sale and transfer of a firearm, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Campbell was arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court and released on a $250,000 bond.

Christopher Jackson, 41, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a firearm with ammunition, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm. Jackson was arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court and is currently being held in custody of the Department of Corrections with a $250,000 bond.