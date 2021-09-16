Bridgeport police arrest man in connection to robbery and six other outstanding warrants

A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a robbery and several other outstanding warrants.

Robert “Spirit” Encarnacion, 35, was charged with first-degree robbery and other related charges. His bond was initially set at $500,000.

Encarnacion was served an additional six outstanding warrants following his arrest, Bridgeport police said, but didn’t specify what the additional warrants were connected to.

He’s now held on $792,500 bond from all the charges.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that they expect more arrests.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Harper at 203-581-5239 or the anonymous tip line 203-576-TIPS (8477).

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.