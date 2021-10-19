Bridgeport police arrest teen who they say accidentally fired a gun, killing another 16-year-old

A 16-year-old was arrested Monday in the accidental death of another teen in Bridgeport that police said happened while he was playing with a gun.

The boy turned himself in at the Bridgeport Police Department on a warrant charging him with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and other gun charges, police said. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened Oct. 11 inside a Valley Avenue home., where four teenagers had gathered. Nigel Powell, 16, was shot in the head and later pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The gunshot wound originally was reported as self-inflicted, police said, but after police investigated and asked more questions of the teens, some confirmed that another 16-year-old had fired the gun. The teen had been playing with the gun when it went off, they told police.

Police referred to the deadly shooting as “isolated” and said the case is closed.

