Bridgeport police: Man arrested after he kills two people, fires at officers

A man who police said fatally shot two people in Bridgeport Thursday before firing at responding officers has been taken into custody.

Tarik Francis, 25, has been charged with two counts of murder, criminal attempt to commit murder and criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault. He is in custody on $5 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day, police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., police received a report of people being injured by gunfire at 390 Platt St., police said.

Officers responded and as they approached the home on foot, they were shot at. The gunfire had erupted from inside 390 Platt St., police said. The officers were not injured and were able to take cover.

More officers arrived at the scene. They surrounded the area and worked to get innocent residents out of their homes to safety, police said.

Francis eventually surrendered and was taken into custody by some officers, while others went into the home and found the homicide victims, police said. The victims’ names are being withheld until their families can be notified.

Police said the victims knew Francis.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call Det. Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or use the Bridgeport police tips line at 203-576-8477 (TIPS).

