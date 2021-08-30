Bridgeport police searching for four suspects connected to Saturday fatal shooting

Bridgeport police are looking for four suspects connected to a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon that killed a 21-year-old.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said. Officers were called to the area on a report of a motor vehicle accident with shots fired.

Upon arriving to the scene, they found 21-year-old Jamel Hayden, of Bridgeport, who was involved in the car accident and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking for residents’ help in identifying four male suspects.

Anyone with information should call Det. Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

