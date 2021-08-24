Bridgeport police seek suspected carjacker who hit cruiser during chase

Bridgeport police say they are seeking a suspect in a recent carjacking who struck a cruiser while being chased Tuesday.

The man was driving a stolen white 2021 Honda HR-V bearing New York registration KNA-7998, police said. During the pursuit, he intentionally hit a patrol car occupied by an officer, police said.

The suspect and two others are part of a group stealing and transporting vehicles between Bridgeport and Westchester County, New York, Bridgeport police said. The thieves are believed to have engaged New York state police in a recent pursuit on I-87, according to a news release.

The driver of the stolen Honda also is a suspect in a carjacking and assault that happened Aug. 11 on Carleton Avenue in Bridgeport. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip-line at 203-576-TIPS (8477), or the robbery/burglary unit at 203-581-5293. Police say all tips will be considered confidential

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com