Bridgeport Schools To Require Face Masks Through March

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Bridgeport students will continue to wear face masks in school, at least through March 31, according to the Connecticut Post, which reported the Board of Education extended the district's mask mandate Tuesday.

Superintendent Michael Testani noted that while most local school districts plan to allow mask choice in the coming weeks and coronavirus cases have been declining in the city, the vaccination rate is lower for children in Bridgeport than in neighboring communities, the Post reported. The school board will form a committee to conduct research and make a recommendation next month on how the district should proceed with masking in April, according to the Post.

Read more from the Connecticut Post.

This article originally appeared on the Bridgeport Patch