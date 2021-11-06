Bridgeport shooting victim dies in hospital

A Bridgeport man died after a shooting early Saturday, police said.

Police were alerted to the shooting in the 2400 block of Main Street after ShotsPotter reported a gunfire at 1:56 a.m. along with multiple calls to 911.

Police found shell casings at the scene of the shooting but no victim. “A few moments later,” a police report states, officers were informed that a male gunshot victim had just been dropped at the St. Vincent’s Medical Center emergency room, about half a mile from the scene.

The victim died from the gunshots and police declared the incident a homicide.

“This is an active investigation at this time,” Bridgeport police said Saturday morning. “More information will become available when confirmed and when available for dissemination,’' police said.

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com.