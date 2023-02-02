Bridgeport woman charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal shooting at Hartford hotel

A Bridgeport woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a Hartford man in November, police said.

Lisa Kittrell, 39, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection to the death of 32-year-old Angel King, according to the Hartford Police Department.

About 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2022, police responded to reports of an unresponsive male in a hotel room at 100 Weston St. and found King suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy found that King’s death was a homicide, police said.

King’s death was investigated by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division who established enough evidence to obtain a warrant for Kittrell, police said.

Kittrell turned herself in to Hartford police on Wednesday, police said.