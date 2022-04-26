Bridgeport woman sentenced for fleeing Sugarcreek police in incident that damaged cruisers

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 37-year-old woman from Bridgeport has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for charges related to her speeding from Sugarcreek police after they received an alert from Holmes County, then resisting arrest.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced Justine L. Taylor on Tuesday for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

"This is an offense that really touches society as a whole, not so much one particular victim, thankfully," Ernest said. "Out of nowhere you just take off after they have stopped you, go into heavy traffic on state Route 39 ... going at high rates of speed. The report indicates at one point in time you tried to run the police officer off the road."

The judge told Taylor that he understood she committed the crimes while under the influence of drugs, that she had great remorse, and had panicked when she saw police.

"But everybody out there on the road that day who was in danger, they don't care that you have a drug problem, they don't care that you come from a bad relationship, and all the problems," Ernest said. "When their health and their safety is put in jeopardy, all those other factors don't matter because you brought your problem into their world."

Assistant Tuscarawas County prosecutor Scott Deedrick said the June 11 incident began after Sugarcreek police were told by Holmes County authorities that a Dodge Journey that had been involved in the theft of tools was headed their way.

Deedrick said Taylor drove away after stopping briefly for a Sugarcreek sergeant and assistant chief.

"There's about a 10-minute chase, extremely dangerous driving, endangering other people," Deedrick said. "It's a miracle that no one was killed."

After Taylor turned onto a dead-end road and into a grassy area, a Sugarcreek police officer tried to block the Dodge, Deedrick said. Those vehicles collided.

A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said three Sugarcreek police cruisers were damaged when officers tried to capture Taylor on Hidden Hollow Lane, south of state Route 39, in Dover Township between Sugarcreek and Dover.

Defense attorney John Watters II told the judge that his client had no juvenile criminal record and no adult record to speak of. He said Taylor regarded the incident as a "horrible mistake" and prided herself on having a career as a caregiver.

"I feel bad," she wrote in a statement read by Watters. "I should have handled it much differently. No one was hurt, thankfully."

Watters and Taylor said she fled from police because she was afraid.

Watters asked Ernest to give Taylor a nine-month suspended prison sentence and have her complete the program at Stark Regional Community Correction Center in Louisville.

"I know I need help with my addiction," Taylor told the judge. "I have children. I'm a career-driven person."

Taylor appeared by video link from the county jail.

Deedrick said that video of the June 11 incident showed Taylor's passenger, Gibb R. Pritchard, smiling and smoking a cigarette while ignoring law enforcement. Taylor also failed to acknowledge police, he said.

The prosecutor also said Taylor failed to comply with terms of her pretrial release and had to be brought back to jail by a bail bondsman. She lost contact with the Community Corrections Program before she was captured to be sentenced. Deedrick said Taylor had associated with known drug users or traffickers and other criminals, and had visited a known drug house.

Taylor received credit against her sentence for 68 days served in the county jail.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Holmes County Common Pleas Court for theft.

