Bridgeport17-year-oldcharged as adult in Norwalk shooting

Aug. 11—Jones faces charges of attempt at first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal alteration of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with a police officer.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Merritt Place in South Norwalk around 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting, police said at the time.

According to police reports, officers responded to the area near the Open Door Shelter on reports of shots fired. As a result of the report, Concord Magnet School and Side By Side Charter Schools were briefly locked down, police said at the time.

First responding officers saw three men running from the scene as they arrived, police said in the report.

Jones, who was stopped by police, had in his possession a loaded gun equipped with an illegal high-capacity magazine and crack cocaine that police say was bagged up for sale, the report said.

The person who was shot at later identified Jones as the alleged gunman, according to the police report.

Police later found 18-year-old Jahmari Rodriguez of Bridgeport and 19-year-old Jermaine Joseph of Norwalk hiding nearby inside the mouth of a wood chipper, the report said, and that two semiautomatic handguns were located in bushes nearby.

Rodriguez was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with an officer and third-degree criminal trespassing, according to police. Rodriguez is next expected to appear in court on Sept. 7.

—

NWS: Sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s in CT today

—

CT schools scramble to recruit hundreds of teachers

Joseph was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with an officer and third-degree criminal trespassing, according to police. His next court date is Oct. 11.

Jones is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.