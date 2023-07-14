Bridgeportmangets 20 years for fatally shooting neighbor after argument in plea deal

Jul. 14—"This crime was very preventable," the judge responded. "When you have a difference with someone that decision to get a gun was the game changer."

But the judge continued that he was taking into consideration Rodriquez's young age, which he is required to do, in imposing the plea bargained sentence on the charges of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a pistol without a permit.

He sentenced the defendant to 40 years, suspended after he serves 20 years in prison and followed by five years of probation.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, on May 9, 2022, police responded to Washington Terrace on a report of gunshots.

When they got there, police found the 38-year-old Jose Alicea lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his apartment. The affidavit states he had been shot once in the chest.

The affidavit states that Alicea was living in the Washington Terrace apartment with his wife and her two children.

One of the daughters told police she and Alicea had been standing in the kitchen when they heard a bang and Alicea said, "they shot me," and collapsed on the floor, the affidavit states. A bullet had come through the window and struck the victim in the chest.

The affidavit continues that police looked at video from a nearby house and saw Rodriguez, who lived next door, standing outside the victim's home at the time of the shooting.

When Police Lt. Chris LaMaine confronted Rodriguez, the defendant became emotional and admitted doing the shooting, the affidavit states.

Rodriguez told detectives that earlier in the day he had gotten into an argument with Alicea because he believed the victim was disrespecting Rodriguez's girlfriend, the affidavit states. When the argument ended, Rodriguez said he went and got a gun and fired the shot through the victim's kitchen window. But the affidavit states that Rodriguez claimed he never meant to shoot the victim.

Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Colleen Zingaro urged the judge to impose the plea bargain because of the seriousness of the crime.

In a statement read to the judge by the victim advocate, Alicea's widow stated that the victim was everything to her.

"I feel like crying all the time," she stated.

Rodriguez's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Isaias Pedraza, told the judge his client admits killing the victim and regrets what happened and will live with it for the rest of his life.