Bridgerton Hunk Jonathan Bailey's Odds of Playing Bond Just Increased

With Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond officially over, fans are looking for the next person to play the role.

And in a surprise move, out Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has jumped to the top of the contenders' list!

According to online betting website BoyleSports, Bailey’s odds jumped from 40/1 to 20/1 in one week, placing him eighth on the list of potential Bond stars.

"Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been backed into 20/1 from 40/1 to be the one who replaces Daniel Craig and be cast as the next James Bond," a representative BoyleSports said in a statement. "He has only been in the betting a few days, but we are already seeing plenty of support so it would be no surprise if his odds shorten further."

Another list, this one from VegasInsider, also had Bailey make some waves. After not even being on the list, Bailey is ranked ninth, ahead of actors like Michael Fassbender, Jamie Dornan, and Richard Madden. And Bailey hasn’t just landed on these lists — he’s a top ten contender.

"Bailey was not even included on the list of the 200 names we tracked in the past few weeks, but today, he is in the top 10," a spokesperson for VegasInsider said.

Man of Steel and Justice League's Henry Cavill is still at the top of VegasInsider’s list though, with a listed probability of over 27 percent. The former Superman actor also plays British icon Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes series.

Only one other out actor is in the top twenty – Luke Evans who is ranked 19th with a 3.01 percent implied probability.

Ben Whishaw, the out actor who played Q in the James Bond movies since 2012 has said that he’d love for a gay actor to play Bond.

"God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course I would like to see that," he told Attitude.

"I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress."

