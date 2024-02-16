Bridgerton season 3: Everything we know from the release date to the cast and more

Netflix’s hit rom-com series Bridgerton is returning this spring for its third season after a two-year break.

The hit show, which arrived back in 2020 starring Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, follows two high-society families as their daughters enter the competitive marriage market in Regency-era London.

Below is everything we know about Bridgerton’s highly anticipated season three, from its release date to its cast and what’s in store for everyone’s favourite debutantes.

When does season three release?

Bridgerton season three will release in two parts. The first four episodes will drop on Netflix on 16 May at 3am EDT, followed by the final four episodes on 13 June at 3am EDT.

What is season three about?

This season will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who’s “finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season”, reads an official logline.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

Who is in the season three cast?

Along with Coughlan and Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Hannah Dodd, Florence Hunt and Will Tinston will make their return as part of the lead cast.

The main cast will also be made up of Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Martins Imhangbe, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi and Kathryn Drysdale.

This season will welcome new cast members Daniel Francis, James Phoon and Sam Phillips.

Season one star Dynevor will not be returning.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series. The show is produced by Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’s company Shondaland. After its 2020 premiere, the series proved to be one of the streaming giant’s most popular originals.