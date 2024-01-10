Bridgerton season 3 release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know





Bridgerton season three has been confirmed for a 2024 release – and we even have exact dates to pencil into our social calendars, as well as some pastel-hued first-look photos to get us in the mood.

We know this new season is going to be all about Penelope and Colin's love story, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves yet. We're going to do our very best Lady Whistledown impression, dear reader, to bring you the hottest gossip from The Ton.

Here's everything you need to know about Bridgerton season three.

Bridgerton season 3 release date

After much anticipation, Netflix has finally confirmed that new episodes of Bridgerton will be arriving in May 2024.

The third instalment of the Shonda Rhimes period drama will be split into two batches, with a Part One release on May 16, and Part Two coming the following month on June 13.

Lady Danbury star Adjoa Andoh had previously releaved the show's release window during an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, explaining that it had "been in the can for a while" while teasing that "each season, the show gets slightly more fabulous. It gets more complex."

She wasn't the only cast member to be sharing excitement for Bridgerton's return, as Jonathan Bailey (who took centre stage in season two, as Lord Anthony Bridgerton) said in November 2023, during a radio interview, that the promotional campaign for Bridgerton season three "could happen any moment".

Bridgerton season 3 cast: Who will be in it?

Despite being a super busy bee these days (did you spot her in the Barbie movie? And have you heard she'll be appearing in Doctor Who?) Nicola Coughlan will of course be back as Penelope Featherington. She's Lady Whistledown, for goodness sake!

Aside from her gossip sheets, Penelope is also set to be one half of the central love story in season three alongside Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton.

The rest of the Bridgerton family (clue's in the name!) should also be returning, including: mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and the rest of her children Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

As for Francesca Bridgerton, actress Ruby Stokes has been replaced by Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd after Ruby decided to leave the show to focus on another Netflix project, Lockwood & Co.

Ruling over everything is Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), and her longtime friend and confidante Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) will undoubtedly be by her side.

We are also expecting some new faces in Bridgerton season three, with cast announcements including:

• Daniel Francis (Stay Close), who will play Marcus Anderson. Marcus is described as "a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton, and the ire of others".

• Sam Phillips (The Crown) will play Lord Debling, "a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season".

• James Phoon (Wreck) is taking on the role of Harry Dankworth, "someone who may lack in wit and intelligence, but makes up for it with serious good looks".



Will Daphne and the Duke be in Bridgerton season 3?

Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset (aka, the Duke of Hastings) got more tongues wagging than Lady Whistledown herself when it was revealed that he was to be exiting the show that had catapulted him to fame – and his absence was really felt in season two.

As it turned out, he'd only joined the Netflix drama in a short-term capacity, meaning that he was able to move on to other projects (remember when he showed up in The Gray Man?).

The Duke's intense romance with season one's diamond Daphne was the central story of the show's debut. Phoebe Dynevor, who starred alongside him, returned for the second season, but it's been confirmed that she too will be missing from the upcoming episodes.

"Sadly not in season three," Dynevor told ScreenRant of her character's involvement. "Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Are Lord Anthony and Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 3?

This news is much more positive.

Anthony and Kate's bubbling chemistry was a huge draw in season two, and new stills from Bridgerton season three confirm that they will indeed be back this year – and just as smitten as ever.

Jonathan Bailey had already spoken about his character's return (phew!), while Simone Ashley also revealed that she had left Sex Education to accommodate it.

"We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," the actress told Deadline back in March 2022. "In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end.

"I think everything is just starting. I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."

Bridgerton season 3 plot: What's the story?

Nicola Coughlan confirmed in May 2022 that Bridgerton season three would not follow the book collection's timeline.

The third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, focuses on the second Bridgerton brother, Benedict. But the Netflix series will be skipping ahead to the fourth book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton.

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time, and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story," Coughlan told Netflix's FYSee panel (where they showcase their awards contenders) at the time (via Deadline).

"I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here."

This story centres on Colin Bridgerton's friendship-to-more relationship with Penelope Featherington. Throughout the first two seasons, viewers have been privy to Penelope's unrequited love of Colin, who was almost conned into marriage by Penelope's cousin in season one. In season two, he returns from travelling the world with no intent of finding a wife any time soon.

Despite being a long-held confidante, Colin sees her as "just Penelope". He even dismissed her to his friends as a potential wife at the end of the season, where a heartbroken Penelope overheard the male-bravado comment at the Featheringtons' ball.



"That very last comment is what I've got the most stick about from fans since we've finished," Newton admitted of the "savage" scene in an interview with Tudum.

To add fuel to the fire, Penelope's vicious Lady Whistledown alter ego was discovered by her best friend Eloise, who has disowned her for leaving her and her family as little more than tabloid fodder for the Ton.

This setup in the season two finale seemingly shapes some major drama for Pen, who now looks ready to use her quill as a knife, no matter who she takes down.

Speaking with Tudum about the decision to skip ahead, Coughlan explained that following Colin and Penelope's story a season earlier just makes sense.

"I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you'll be like, 'Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it'," she said.

"Jess has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy."

Also, Coughlan has said (via The Six O'Clock Show): "This season is really funny, really romantic, they've incorporated a lot of romcom elements. And it's again not one to watch with the whole family, but you can take from that what you will!"

As a result, Anthony and Kate are expected to take a back seat in season three.

But in an interview with Elle, Ashley teased that viewers will see a different side to her character Kate in season three.

"I think you're going to see a much more softer side coming this season," she shared. "We'll likely be able to see that 'softness' in Kate's wardrobe, and in her marriage to Anthony Bridgerton. She's going to be quite content with her husband."

The official synopsis for season three reads: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.

"But, lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.

"But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

"Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Bridgerton season 3 trailer: Is there any new footage?

There's no Bridgerton season three trailer just yet, but we'll share teaser clips with you closer to the time.

Bridgerton streams on Netflix.

