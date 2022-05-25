'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey ran off set in 'modesty thong' after he was 'traumatized' by a camera in between his legs during bathtub scene

Jonathan Bailey in "Bridgerton" season 2. Liam Daniel / Netflix

"Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey recalled that he was "traumatized" after filming a bathtub scene.

He told the Los Angeles Times that there was an underwater camera filming him from between his legs.

He added that he ran "so quickly" after the scene that he forgot to take off his "modesty thong."

"Bridgerton" lead actor Jonathan Bailey admitted that he once wore a "modesty thong" to the pub after fleeing the set of the hit Netflix show out of embarrassment.

Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton was at the center of season two of "Bridgerton," which meant the actor had several steamy scenes this time around.

However, Bailey told the Los Angeles Times that he was a "bit embarrassed" filming one such scene in a bathtub.

"There was actually a camera in the water between my legs looking back at me," Bailey recalled. "So it was almost like a water birth. And I remember afterwards, I was so appalled at myself over the day that we had experienced and so confused, because you can't really explain it to anyone."

The actor continued: "It was just when the rules changed and you could go meet people outside, so I went to a pub that night and had a pint with my mates. When I got up to get the second round, I was like, 'I'm chafing a bit.' And I realized I still had my modesty thong on, because I was so traumatized and I ran so quickly from set that I hadn't even taken off my little pouch. I still have it to this day."

Jonathan Bailey in a bathtub in "Bridgerton." Netflix

"Bridgerton" has already been renewed by Netflix for a third season. Earlier this month, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featheringdon, said the next season will follow Penelope's romance with Colin Bridgerton, Anthony's younger brother.

In an interview with People's Kelsie Gibson, costume designer Sofia Canale said Coughlan was specifically styled in a light-green dress in season 2 to symbolize the blending of the Featherington and Bridgerton family colors as a subtle nod to season three.

Insider's Claudia Willen previously reported that each family in "Bridgerton" has their own specific color scheme, with the Bridgerton often wearing shades of blues and pinks, while the Featheringtons are almost always in brighter, extravagant colors.

"Bridgerton" is available to stream on Netflix.

Read the original article on Insider